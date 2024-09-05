Musical Theater Creator Daniel Henri Emond Will Perform at Adelphi PAC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Musical theater creator and 2023 Jonathan Larson grant recipient Daniel Henri Emond will bring excerpts from his latest musical to life at Adelphi University's Performing Arts Center (PAC) on Saturday, September 14 at 3 p.m. The performance will take place at Adelphi PAC's Olmsted Theatre. The event will also be live-streamed.

The Larson Legacy Concert will feature Emond and a talented cast will perform portions of his newest musical inspired by the women surrounding the father of modern psychoanalysis, Sigmund Freud, titled A Canary in the Mind. Jordon Bolden (The Kill Room) will play Carl Jung; Sylver Wallace (Live from Lincoln Center) will play young Anna Freud, and Dora/Ida Bauer; Jessie Shelton (Hadestown) will play Sabina Spielrein and adult Anna Freud; and Emond will portray Freud himself. Using Emond's signature rock folk edge, A Canary in the Mind explores the inner workings of Freud's most compelling and fraught relationships, using the imagery of the Freudian and Jungian dreamspace as the thematic through line, over a musical soundscape incorporating folk, neo-soul, and hiphop.

Emond is a Queens-based singer, musician, composer for musical theatre, and recording artist. His rock opera Kill the Whale: A Musical Odyssey has seen development in the Polyphone Festival, Yaddo, SPACE on Ryder Farm, Corkscrew Festival, NYU, the Melville bi-Centennial Conference, and Nantucket Theatre Workshop. The project was released as a white vinyl double LP, pressed by Gotta Groove Records, in concert at Joe's Pub in April 2024 alongside the full recording cast.

Other composing credits include the multi-lingual score to Neil Bartlett's The Plague at Hong Kong Arts Festival 2021. In 2022 and 2023 Daniel workshopped a brand new original musical about the Freudian dream space, and began work on an untitled autobiographical musical film, as an artist-in-residence at Culture Lab at the Plaxall Gallery in Queens and at the Good Hart Residency in Michigan, respectively. Edmond has received a 2023 Queens QAF grant.

Tickets for Daniel Henri Edmond are on sale now for $25, with discounts available to seniors, students, Adelphi alumni and Adelphi employees. Livestream tickets are $15. For more information call the Lucia and Steven N. Fischer Box Office at 516-877-4000 or email boxoffice@adelphi.edu. Regular box office hours are Wednesday through Friday from Noon until 5 p.m. and the box office is also open two hours before ticketed events. Ticket sales and additional information are also available online.

The Adelphi PAC is one of Long Island's premier cultural arts venues for entertainment of all kinds. See more about other upcoming Adelphi PAC offerings at adelphi.edu/pac.

Photo credit: Brianna Saba

