More Performances Added To ON YOUR FEET! At The John W. Engeman Theater

Due to overwhelming demand, the John W. Engeman Theater has added an extra week to the run of ON YOUR FEET!, offering four additional performances.

Originally scheduled to close Sunday, August 28th, the final performance will now take place on Saturday, September 3rd at 8pm.



The schedule for the added performances is as follows:

Thursday, September 1st at 8pm

Friday, September 2nd at 8pm

Saturday, September 3rd at 3pm

Saturday, September 3rd at 8pm

From their humble beginnings in Cuba, Emilio and Gloria Estefan came to America and broke through all barriers to become a crossover sensation at the very top of the pop music world. But just when they thought they had it all, they almost lost everything. ON YOUR FEET! takes you behind the music and inside the real story of this record-making, and groundbreaking couple who, in the face of adversity, found a way to end up on their feet. Get ready to get on your feet, and dance to the smash hits "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You," "1-2-3," "Live For Loving You," "Conga," and many more.

Tickets are now on sale for the additional performance dates and can be purchased by calling 631-261-2900, going online at www.engemantheater.com, or by visiting the Engeman Theater Box Office at 250 Main Street, Northport. Tickets are $80 for Saturday evenings and $75 for all other performances.

The John W. Engeman Theater at Northport is Long Island's only year-round professional theater company, casting actors from the Broadway talent pool. From curb to curtain, we have made it our business to provide affordable, quality theater in an elegant one-of-a-kind location with outstanding facilities and extraordinary service. The renovated theater offers stadium-style seating, state-of-the-art lighting and sound, a full orchestra pit, and a classic wood-paneled piano lounge with a full bar.

