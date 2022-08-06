Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
More Performances Added To ON YOUR FEET! At The John W. Engeman Theater

More Performances Added To ON YOUR FEET! At The John W. Engeman Theater

More performances and tickets now available due to popular demand!

Long Island News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 6, 2022  

Due to overwhelming demand, the John W. Engeman Theater has added an extra week to the run of ON YOUR FEET!, offering four additional performances.
Originally scheduled to close Sunday, August 28th, the final performance will now take place on Saturday, September 3rd at 8pm.

The schedule for the added performances is as follows:
Thursday, September 1st at 8pm
Friday, September 2nd at 8pm
Saturday, September 3rd at 3pm
Saturday, September 3rd at 8pm

From their humble beginnings in Cuba, Emilio and Gloria Estefan came to America and broke through all barriers to become a crossover sensation at the very top of the pop music world. But just when they thought they had it all, they almost lost everything. ON YOUR FEET! takes you behind the music and inside the real story of this record-making, and groundbreaking couple who, in the face of adversity, found a way to end up on their feet. Get ready to get on your feet, and dance to the smash hits "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You," "1-2-3," "Live For Loving You," "Conga," and many more.

Tickets are now on sale for the additional performance dates and can be purchased by calling 631-261-2900, going online at www.engemantheater.com, or by visiting the Engeman Theater Box Office at 250 Main Street, Northport. Tickets are $80 for Saturday evenings and $75 for all other performances.

The John W. Engeman Theater at Northport is Long Island's only year-round professional theater company, casting actors from the Broadway talent pool. From curb to curtain, we have made it our business to provide affordable, quality theater in an elegant one-of-a-kind location with outstanding facilities and extraordinary service. The renovated theater offers stadium-style seating, state-of-the-art lighting and sound, a full orchestra pit, and a classic wood-paneled piano lounge with a full bar.





From This Author - Grace Cutler


Photo/Video: First Look At THE COLOR PURPLE At The Muny
August 5, 2022

Get a first look at The Muny's production of The Color Purple, which began performances August 3rd and runs through August 9th, 2022.
World Premiere of THE MECHANICALS In Carlsbad
August 5, 2022

 New Village Arts (NVA), North County’s cultural hub, will be producing the World Premiere of Aleta Barthell’s THE MECHANICALS.
Tickets Available For Shoshana Bean and More At 54 Below
August 5, 2022

Buy tickets for the next week of performances at 54 Below
Buy Tickets Now for Amy Spanger's Concert at Birdland Theater
August 5, 2022

BIRDLAND THEATER will present Amy Spanger – the acclaimed Broadway, television and film actress – in a special concert on Monday, August 22 at 8:30 PM.
New Play BETTY BLUM Opens This Month In Bethesda
August 5, 2022

Tickets available now for BETTY BLUM this month in Bethesda