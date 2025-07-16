Melba Moore Joins Long Island Musical Theatre Summer Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Long Island Musical Theatre Festival (LIMTF) will return to Adelphi University's Performing Arts Center this summer, welcoming Broadway legend Melba Moore as its 2025 Broadway Guest Artist. The acclaimed training program runs from July 28 to August 10 and connects students with Broadway-caliber talent for an intensive, performance-focused experience.

Founded as Long Island’s premier pre-professional musical theatre training program, LIMTF brings together aspiring performers for workshops in acting, singing, and dancing—culminating in full-scale productions. This year’s lineup includes HAIR (Grades 10–College), Bye Bye Birdie: Youth Edition (Grades 7–9), and a beginner-level musical theatre program for Grades 3–6.

As the 2025 Guest Artist, Melba Moore will lead a student masterclass and appear in a special revue alongside festival participants. A Tony Award winner, four-time Grammy nominee, and Broadway trailblazer, Moore originated roles in HAIR and Purlie, and was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023.

Moore joins a prestigious roster of past LIMTF artists, including Stephen Schwartz (Wicked), Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home), Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone), Alice Ripley (Next to Normal), and Adam Kantor (The Band’s Visit).

“We are thrilled to welcome Melba Moore as our guest artist for the 2025 Long Island Musical Theatre Festival,” said Artistic Director Steven Altinel. “This will be a rare and unique opportunity for our students, and we cannot wait to share it with our audiences this summer.”

For performance dates, ticketing information, and program details, visit limtf.org/summer-2025 or thelmtf.booktix.com.