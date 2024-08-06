Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Extends at Bay Street Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Saturday, August 3, Bay Street Theater and Sag Harbor Center for the Arts' final mainstage show of the summer season, Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN—THE MUSICAL, officially opened. By popular demand, the hit show's run will be extended through September 1.

Bay Street's Mainstage production stars Sean Bell as "The Monster," Aaron Choi as "Hermit, Broadway veteran Veanne Cox as "Frau Blücher," Matthew Hydzik as "Dr. Frederick Frankenstein," James Romney as "Igor," Kyla Stone as "Inga," Aléna Watters as "Elizabeth Benning," Savannah Cooper, Bradley William Gibbins, Brady Miller, Linda Neel as "The Ensemble", and Christina Emily Jackson, Cullen J. Zeno as swings. Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - THE MUSICAL is directed and choreographed by the prolific Gerry McIntyre, a Bay Street favorite who choreographed Bay Street's Enter Laughing.

Audience members in attendance on the red-carpet Opening Night included members of Bay Street's Board of Trustees: Chairman Steven Todrys (Karol), Joy Behar (Steve), Patty Baker (Jay), John Frawley (Candace), Myra Hackel, Wendy Hashmall (David), David Fink (Simon), Keith Green (Ann), Loretta Kaufman (Victor_, Carol Konner, Stewart Lane (Bonnie), Riki Kane Larimer, Elise Leve (Robert), Mala Sander (Jeff), Flora Schnall, Eric Segal (Joyce), and Founding Board Member Adrianne Cohen (Jerry_. Sponsors making an appearance included Frederico Azevedo (Unlimited Earthcare), Joe Badilla (Badilla Painting), Keith Green and Ann Ciardullo (Sotheby’s), and Mala Sander(Corcoran). New York 1’s Frank DiLella, Broadway producers Jayne Shermanand Bonnie Comley, Composer and Lyricist Amanda Green, and Broadway Legend Walter Bobbie, who directed Bay Street’s hit show last year, DIAL M FOR MURDER.

In Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - THE MUSICAL, The comedic genius of Mel Brooks combines with classic B-movie horror in this hilarious musical based on his beloved film. The young American doctor Frederick Frankenstein (“that’s pronounced Fronkensteen!”) is summoned to Transylvania to claim his Grandfather Victor’s estate. Little does he know that this journey will change not only his life, but those of everyone around him, including his sidekick Igor, the beautiful assistant Inga, and a brand-new Monster made for Musical Comedy Heaven. Brace yourself for a wild and inventive production of this side-splitting musical comedy from the director and choreographer of Bay Street’s hit “Enter Laughing." Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - THE MUSICAL is presented as a co-production with Berkshire Theater Group and Geva Theatre Center.

Single-performance tickets are currently available starting at $60. To purchase tickets, visit the Box Office, open daily from 11 AM until 30 minutes before the performance, call (631) 725-9500, or visit baystreet.org 24/7.

Comments