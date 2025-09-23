Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame Will Host Screening of THE RUSE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) will host a screening of The Ruse, directed by Long Island filmmaker Stevan Mena, on Saturday, September 27 at 1 p.m. The screening will take place at LIMEHOF’s museum, located at 97 Main Street, Stony Brook, NY, as part of its Monthly Local Filmmakers Series spotlighting regional directors and their work.

“It’s a real privilege to have The Ruse screened at the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame,” said Mena. “This film means a lot to me, and it’s rewarding to be able to screen it for an audience in such a respected space. I’m proud to share the work with my home community and grateful for the opportunity.”

Following the screening, Mena will participate in a Q&A session.

Ticketing Information

The event is free with general admission purchase. Tickets for the film screening and Q&A alone are available for $10 and do not include access to exhibits.

About Stevan Mena

Stevan Mena is a screenwriter, published novelist, award-winning director, editor, and composer. His films Malevolence, Brutal Massacre: A Comedy, and Bereavement—which he wrote, produced, directed, edited, and scored—have been distributed theatrically worldwide and won numerous festival awards. Bereavement, starring Alexandra Daddario, was chosen as the opening film for the UK’s Horror Channel lineup.

About THE RUSE

When the in-home caregiver for an elderly patient mysteriously vanishes, Dale (Madelyn Dundon) is sent as the replacement nurse to a remote seaside home. She finds herself battling an unruly patient, suspicious neighbors, and terrifying supernatural occurrences. Unsure whom to trust, Dale fears for her life and that of her patient as the house reveals its secrets. Starring Veronica Cartwright (Alien, The Witches of Eastwick), the film is a chilling thriller that will keep audiences guessing until the very end.

About LIMEHOF

Founded in 2004, the Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame is a nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating and preserving Long Island’s musical and entertainment heritage. Encompassing Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, and Brooklyn, the Hall of Fame has inducted more than 130 musicians and industry leaders since its founding. In 2022, it opened its first permanent location in Stony Brook, which houses exhibits, educational programs, and community events.