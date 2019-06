LA LAW'S Jill Eikenberry And Michael Tucker Come to Bay Street Theater For Music Mondays

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce Jill Eikenberry performing her show Here I Go Again with Michael Tucker and special guest David Rasche on Monday, July 1 at 8 pm as part of Bay Street Theater's Music Mondays concert series. Tickets range from $69 - $89 and are on sale now at baystreet.org and through the Box Office at 631-725-9500.

Jill Eikenberry is perhaps best known for her portrayal of Ann Kelsey on NBC's long-running hit series LA Law, which earned her four Emmy nominations, two Golden Globe nominations and a Golden Globe Award. Jill has starred on Broadway in Moonchildren, All Over Town, Summer Brave, Watch on the Rhine and Onward Victoria. She won an Obie award for her off-Broadway performances in Life Under Water and Lemon Sky. Other New York appearances include Enter Laughing, the Musical, The Kid, for which she received a Drama Desk Nomination, Jericho, Be A Good Little Widow, and Evening at the Talk House by Wallace Shawn . Her feature films include Butch and Sundance: The Early Days, Rich Kids, Hide in Plain Sight, Arthur, The Manhattan Project , Something Borrowed and Young Adult with Charlize Theron

Michael Tucker appeared in the York Theater's production of Enter Laughing,The Musical as well as in the Bay Street Theater production. Best known for his portrayal of Stuart Markowitz in the TV series LA Law, he has plied his trade for forty years - on stage, on TV and in film. He appeared with Jill Eickenberry in Fern Hill at the New Jersey Repertory Company and NYC. Michael has published three memoirs and his first novel by the Overlook Press.

David Rasche began his career at Chicago's famed Second City. He has appeared in episodic television shows from Miami Vice to Monk, and he starred in the cult favorite Sledge Hammer! Movies include Burn After Reading, In the Loop, Manhattan, Just Married, Men in Black III, and Swallow, which will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. He has performed on Broadway, off-Broadway, off-off Broadway, and, with Jill, as far off-Broadway as you can get, the NJ Rep. He will appear in Michael Tucker 's Fern Hill which will be produced at 59E59 in the fall and is very grateful to the luminous Jill Eikenberry for inviting him to join him in this performance.

Music Mondays at Bay Street Theater bring the hottest cabaret acts to the East End! Music Mondays at Bay Street Theater continue with Andrea McArdle Donna McKechnie on July 8, Linda Lavin on July 15, LaChanze on August 5, Pat Benatar Neil Giraldo on August 12, John Lloyd Young on August 19 and Isaac Mizrahi on August 26.

The Box Office is currently open daily 11 am - Show Time. Tickets can be purchased by calling 631-725-9500 or by logging on to baystreet.org

Bay Street Theater 's Music Mondays are sponsored in part by Douglas Elliman Real Estate and GroundLink.





