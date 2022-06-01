Katharine McPhee & David Foster Come to Staller Center For The Arts, December 1

In their only New York appearance, 16-time Grammy award-winning musician, composer, and producer David Foster and acclaimed singer, television and Broadway star Katharine McPhee will bring their viral Instagram sensation "The Kat & Dave Show," direct from their living room to the stage at Staller Center for the Arts for one live show, Thursday, December 1 at 7:00 P.M.

In her first appearance at Staller Center since 2010, McPhee will perform some of her biggest songs from American Idol, Smash, and Broadway's Waitress. 'The Kat & Dave Show' will also showcase Foster's hit songs created for countless music legends including Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Celine Dion, Josh Groban, Stevie Wonder, Earth, Wind & Fire, Dolly Parton, Chicago, Hall & Oates, Gloria Estefan, and many others.

"We are thrilled to welcome back Katharine McPhee and for the first time, David Foster," said Alan Inkles, Director of Staller Center for the Arts. 'The Kat & Dave Show,' their 'quaranstream' Instagram Live concerts, delighted legions of fans during the early days of the pandemic. The combination of these two powerhouse entertainers is sure to be a treat for our audiences."

Katharine McPhee can most recently be seen starring in the Netflix Series Country Comfort. Previously she starred as Paige Dineen on the CBS spy drama Scorpion and in NBC's award-winning music series Smash, executive produced by Steven Speilberg. Her other television credits include CSI: NY, Community and Family Guy. McPhee appeared on the big screen in Relativity's Shark Night 3D and Columbia's romantic comedy The House Bunny. In addition to her acting career, she finds great success in the music space after her turn on Season 5 of American Idol. McPhee's first single debuted at #2 on Billboard's Hot Singles Sales chart. Her debut album landed on the Billboard 200 chart and went gold in 2008. She also has a presence in theater, having recently starred in both the U.S. and U.K. productions of Waitress.

Few other individuals can claim to have their fingerprints on more major moments in all of popular music than David Foster. He has created hit songs for a diverse arrange of artists including Barbra Steisand, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Andrea Bocelli, Michael Bublé, Josh Groban, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder, Earth, Wind & Fire, Diana Krall, Natalie Cole, Michael Bolton, Seal, Chaka Khan, Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, Chicago, Hall & Oates, Brandy, 'N Sync, Boz Scaggs, and Gloria Estefan. Foster is gearing up to take on Broadway with several projects including writing the music for a new musical about the iconic animated character "Betty Boop." He is also writing the music for a musical based on Amy Bloom's New York Times bestselling novel Lucky Us.

Tickets for "The Kat & Dave Show," starting at $62, are on sale online beginning Wednesday, June 1 at Noon. For a limited time, ticket buyers can receive 10% off by using code KAT10DAVE. To purchase tickets or for more information, please visit www.stallercenter.com.