Joseph Vecsey's Stand-Up Series Returns to Bay Street Theater

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced a hysterical, all-new line-up for the next iteration of Joseph Vecsey's ALL STAR COMEDY set for Saturday, November 9th, at 8 pm. The series, now celebrating its 13th successful season, will follow up its previous all-but-sold-out performances with special guest comedians, including Chase Abel, Erica Spera, and Dino Vigo.



Comedian Joseph Vecsey has led ALL-STAR COMEDY since its inception in 2010. Stand-up veterans and fresh faces alike have headlined the series, which has grown to become the East End’s premiere live comedy series. Bay Street is thrilled to have its side-splitting comedy back on its stage!



Tickets are $37 and $47 now and $47 and $57 the day of the show. They are available through the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500, open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays and up until 30 minutes before the show's start time, or 24/7 at baystreet.org.



Chase Abel is a comedian & podcaster whose self-deprecating style of humor resonates with his diverse fan base. Abel has been a fan of comedy since his early years of watching John Ritter, Eddie Murphy, Martin Lawrence, and many more. Born in Khartoum, Sudan, to Eritrean parents, Abel and his family immigrated to the United States as refugees, thus landing in Boston, MA. He quickly adopted the passion and affinity love for comedy. Whether on stage or recording a podcast, Abel delivers hilarious anecdotes and observations through the lens of an Eritrean-American immigrant. His ability to merge his personal passions and off-the-cuff style provides a remembered experience. He has been seen on “In Godfrey We Trust Podcast” on the Gas Digital Network, Jeff Dyes Friendship Podcast, and featured in Boston Pod Fest in ‘18. He is quickly impacting the Boston comedy scene after leaving a job in finance to pursue comedy. Chase Abel can be seen performing regularly at Nicks Comedy Stop & Rhode Island Comedy Connection.

