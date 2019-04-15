Hear the Words & Music of KRONOS QUARTET on Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

Kronos Quartet's David Harrington will be Tom Needham's exclusive guest this Thursday, April 18th at 6 pm on WUSB's THE SOUNDS OF FILM. The two will be discussing A THOUSAND THOUGHTS: A Live Documentary with Kronos Quartet written and directed by Sam Green and Joe Bini. The multimedia piece, which has already earned lavish praise at the Sundance Film Festival, is making its New York City debut on Thursday, April 25th at The Town Hall.

A THOUSAND THOUGHTS: A Live Documentary with Kronos Quartet explores the power of music through the lens of Kronos Quartet's past, present and future. The show features the music of George Crumb, John Zorn, Café Tacvba, Laurie Anderson and more. The event is part of The Town Hall's SHOOTS AND SCORES Live Film Series.

Oscar-nominated filmmakers Sam Green and Joe Bini worked with Kronos Quartet to create a unique experience blending music, narration, projected archival footage and interviews with Philip Glass, Tanya Tagaq, Wu Mann and Terry Riley. Together they interact with stirring imagery on screen to craft an important exploration of late 20th and 21st century music that becomes a meditation on music itself.

Kronos Quartet is one of the world's most celebrated and influential ensembles. They have performed thousands of concerts, released more than 60 recordings and have commissioned over 1000 works and arrangements. They have won over 40 awards, including two Grammy Awards. Through the years, their music has been featured in many movies including DRACULA, THE FOUNTAIN, REQUIEM FOR A DREAM, MISHIMA: A LIFE IN FOUR CHAPTERS, and THE MAN WHO CRIED. This Thursday's two-hour SOUNDS OF FILM special will feature a career-spanning playlist of KRONOS QUARTET's music, and a long-form interview with founder David Harrington.

Tom Needham's THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film and music themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming worldwide live on the internet at wusb.fm. Past people interviewed for the show include Laurie Anderson, Howard Shore, Carter Burwell, Alexander Payne, Wallace Shawn, Kenneth Lonergan, Rory Kennedy, composer Mike Patton, Alexandra Pelosi, Nile Rodgers, Kim Allen & Kathryn Kluge, The Silk Road Ensemble, and Philip Glass' music director/conductor Michael Riesman.





