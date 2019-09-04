Halston Remembered On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

Tune into this Thursday's SOUNDS OF FILM at 6 pm to hear interviews with Frederic Tcheng, the director of HALSTON, Jamie Cato, the director of BECOMING NOBODY, and vocalist Krishna Das.

HALSTON is the definitive documentary about the iconic designer, Roy Halston. The film explores the legendary ups and downs of his famous career, and shines a light on his tempestuous personality. In the process, the viewer learns a great deal about fashion, commerce and human nature.

Frederic Tcheng, the director of HALSTON, is an award-winning French filmmaker best known for the movie 'Valentino: The Last Emperor' and 'Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has To Travel.'

BECOMING NOBODY, the quintessential portal to Ram Dass' life and teachings, directed by Jamie Catto and produced by Raghu Markus. The documentary will open at the Rubin Museum in New York, at the Laemmle Royal in Los Angeles, as well as theaters in Bay Area, on September 6. A national release will follow.

BECOMING NOBODY represents the core arc of Ram Dass' teachings and life: whether as Dr. Richard Alpert, the eminent Harvard psychologist, or as Ram Dass who serves as a bridge between Eastern and Western philosophies. Throughout his life, he has defined a generation of inner explorers and seekers of truth and wisdom. Through his turns as scion of an eminent Jewish family from Boston, rock-star Harvard psychologist, counter-culture rascally adventurer, Eastern holy man, stroke survivor and compassionate caregiver, Ram Dass has worn many hats on his journey. In BECOMING NOBODY, historic clips balance an engaging conversation with director Jamie Catto.

Jamie Catto is the creator, producer/director of the multi-award winning global 1 Giant Leap films and albums and founding member of Faithless. The first 1 Giant Leap was nominated for 2 Grammys in 2003, sold over 300 thousand albums, and won numerous awards globally. The 2009 movie and album, "What About Me?", won the Grand Jury Prize for Best Documentary at Red Rock Film Festival.

Layering traditional kirtan with instantly accessible melodies and modern instrumentation, Krishna Das has been called yoga's "rock star." He has taken the call-and-response chanting out of yoga centers and into concert halls, becoming a worldwide icon and the best-selling western chant artist of all time. His album 'Live Ananda' was nominated for a Grammy in the Best New Age album category. His award-winning film 'One Track Heart: The Story of Krishna Das' has been in over 100 US cities, over 10 countries worldwide and is available on DVD everywhere.

The SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film and music themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming worldwide live on the internet at wusb.fm. Past people interviewed for the show include Nile Rodgers, Peter Fonda, Michael Moore, Julie Andrews, Howard Shore, William H. Macy, Alexander Payne, Melanie, Peter Yarrow and Alex Winter.





