HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Musical Revue Announced At Hardscrabble Theater

Home for the Holidays comes to Hardscrabble Theater Saturday, December 7 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, December 8 at 3:00 p.m. at Hardscrabble Theater at St. Thomas Episcopal Church- 298 Conklin St, Farmingdale, NY 11735.

This joyful holiday musical revue, featuring some of Long Island’s most talented performers, is a festive celebration of music and community, benefiting Hardscrabble Theater.

Tickets are $30, and they’re your golden ticket to holiday magic! Each ticket includes dessert refreshments so delicious they’d make Mrs. Claus proud. Don’t wait—secure your spot at Eventbrite before they’re gone!

Step into a winter wonderland filled with music and cheer! Enjoy live performances of holiday classics like No Place Like Home for the Holidays, Run Run Rudolph, Little Drummer Boy, and Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas. Set in a cozy “Hardscrabble living room,” this magical event is the perfect way to celebrate the season with family and friends.

The cast includes Corie Araneo, Ethan Bart, Emily Cullen, Catherine Esotino, Monica Fox, Michael Goodwin, Sam Janover, Julie Lorson, Glenn McKay, AJ Martinez, Max Ryan, Abby Rentas, and Rita Sarli, with a special appearance by William Cherno.

Home for the Holidays is directed by Rita Sarli and co-produced by Julie Lorson and Joe DePietro, with technical direction by Glenn Rivano, assisted by Gary Frey. Stage management is led by Alexandra Thomas.

Tickets are selling fast, so grab yours now at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/home-for-the-holidays-a-hardscrabble-cabaret-tickets-1048958983557

