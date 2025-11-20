HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR ON ICE Returns To The Gateway Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Gateway Playhouse will present HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR ON ICE from November 28, 2025, through January 4, 2026, at the Bellport venue. The production will be hosted by NANCY KERRIGAN and will include company members from The Gateway’s seasonal roster of singers and skaters. The Playhouse will again convert its stage into a functioning ice surface through a multi-layer construction process involving insulated materials and a chilled tubing system.

Kerrigan will be featured alongside ensemble performer Alex Hughes Parker, whose Long Island connections include the Hughes family of U.S. figure skating. Additional featured singers will include Zion Middleton, Tyler Shore, Shannon Gibbons, and Jennifer Brett. Featured skaters will include Marina Nelson, Rachel Thomas, Courtney Hicks, Alivia Signorio, Giavanna Neri, Kayleigh Linkous, Dayron Tondike, Aaron J. Gutman, and Allen Shannon, with pair skaters Laura Seal with Ian Lorello and Anita Hartshorn with Frank Sweiding. Youth skaters will include Gabrielle Freeman, Reese Wustenhoff, Mackenzie Rowan, and Alexandra Boutchatski, supported by a youth vocal ensemble.

The creative team includes director and choreographer Keith Andrews, figure skating casting and choreography by Tara Modlin-Maurizi, and music direction by Hosun Moon.

TICKETS & INFORMATION

Dates: November 28, 2025 – January 4, 2026

Tickets start at $59

Box Office: 631-286-1133

Executive Artistic Director Contact: Paul Allan, 631-286-2346, Paul@TheGateway.org

Venue: The Gateway Playhouse, Bellport, NY