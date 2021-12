Final Weeks To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards; Gateway's BEST MUSICAL Leads Best Musical!

Time is running out to vote for for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Long Island:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Chaz Wolcott - NEWSIES - The Gateway 31%

NICOLE BIANCO - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - STUDIO THEATER 30%

Lamont Brown - AIDA - Studio Theatre Long Island 26%

Deidre Goodwin - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - John W. Engeman Theater 10%

Marcos Santana - CAMELOT - Bay Street Theater 4%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joe Kassner - AIDA - Studio Theatre Long Island 45%

Vanessa Leuck - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Broadway on the North Fork 21%

Lyn Ciorciari - WATCH ON THE RHINE - Modern Classics Theatre Company of Long Island 12%

David DW Withrow - SMOKEY JOES CAFE - Engeman Theater 10%

Meghan O'Briene - CAMELOT - Bay Street Theater 5%

Bonnie Grice - SHERLOCK'S SECRET LIFE - boots on the ground theater 4%

Madeline Wall - THE 39 STEPS - Strongbox Theater 2%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Lamont Brown - AIDA - Studio Theatre Long Island 27%

Rick Grossman - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Studio Theater LI 18%

Larry Raben - NEWSIES - The Gateway 13%

Michael Baker - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - The Gateway Playhouse 9%

Deidre Goodwin - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - John W. Engeman Theater 8%

Ronnie Green - AMERICAN IDIOT - Smithtown PAC 8%

Tony Frangiapane - SPONGEBOB - Cultural Arts Playhouse 6%

Danny Loftus GHeorge/Michael Baker - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - The Gateway 5%

Bruce Grossman - PARADE - Cultural Arts Playhouse 4%

Scott Schwartz - CAMELOT - Bay Street Theater 2%

Best Direction Of A Play

Ethan Popp - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Broadway on the North Fork 17%

Danny Higgins - ROMEO & JULIET - EastLine Theatre 16%

Jordan Hue - RICHARD III - Carriage House Players 14%

Giovanni Marine - AFTER PLAY - South Shore Theatre Experience 11%

Remy DeJoseph - JULIUS CAESAR - South Shore Theatre Experience 11%

Marian Waller - A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - South Shore Theatre Experience 10%

Josephine Teresa-Wallace - SHERLOCK'S SECRET LIFE - Boots On The Ground Theater Co. 8%

Evan Donnellan - AS YOU LIKE IT - Carriage House Players 7%

AD Newcomer - TWELFTH NIGHT - Northeast Stage 4%

Sam Hood Adrain - THE 39 STEPS - Strongbox 4%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Ethan Popp - BROADWAY ON THE NORTH FORK - Broadway on the North Fork 60%

Colin Palmer - RICHARD III - Northeast Stage 40%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Doug Harry - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - The Gateway 40%

Jose Santiago - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - The Gateway 27%

Erin Feil - THE 39 STEPS - Strongbox 10%

Mike Billings - CAMELOT - Bay Street Theater 10%

Mike Billings - BECOMING DR. RUTH - Bay Street Theater 8%

Daniel Schappert - SHERLOCK'S SECRET LIFE - Southampton Cultural Center 6%

Best Musical

DISNEY'S NEWSIES - The Gateway 49%

SMOKEY JOES CAFE - John W Engeman Theater 27%

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - The Gateway 12%

CAMELOT - Bay Street Theater 11%

Best Performer In A Musical

Sophia Wilson - AIDA - Studio Theatre Long Island 23%

Christen Dekie - AIDA - Studio Theatre Long Island 16%

AUBREY ALVINO - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - STUDIO THEATER 14%

Alex Prakken - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - The Gateway 10%

Cassidy King - THE WILD PARTY - South Shore Theatre Experience 5%

Emily Vaeth - THE WILD PARTY - South Shore Theatre Experience 5%

FRANCESCO DIFLORA - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - STUDIO THEATER 4%

Jack Seabury - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Studio Theatre 3%

Alyssa wray - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Gateway playhouse 3%

Jay Braiman - SPONGEBOB - Cultural Arts Playhouse 3%

Jason Kopp - SPONGEBOB - Cultural Arts Playhouse 3%

Devinre Adams - SMOKEY JOES CAFE - John W Engeman Theater 2%

Britney Coleman - CAMELOT - Bay Street Theater 1%

Christian Douglas - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - The Gateway 1%

Jeremy Kushnier - CAMELOT - Bay Street Theater 1%

Mars Rucker - SMOKEY JOES CAFE - John W Engeman Theater 1%

Devin Kolluri - CAMELOT - Bay Street Theater 1%

Trevor Dorner - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - The Gateway 1%

Nathan Burke - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - The Gateway 1%

Colin Murray - THE WILD PARTY - South Shore Theatre Experience 0%

Stephan Mills - THE WILD PARTY - South Shore Theatre Experience 0%

Caleb Mitchell - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - The Gateway 0%

Jacob Barton - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - The Gateway 0%

Steven Lasiter - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - The Gateway 0%

Jordan Goodsell - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - The Gateway 0%

Best Performer In A Play

Scott H Severance - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Broadway on the North Fork 16%

Deborah Rupy - A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - South Shore Theatre Experience 15%

Adam Mosebach - NOISES OFF - Studio Theatre Long Island 14%

Tovah Feldshuh - BECOMING DR. RUTH - Bay Street Theater 10%

Giovanni Marine - FULLY COMMITTED - South Shore Theatre Experience 8%

Kevin Russo - NOISES OFF - Studio Theatre Long Island 7%

Tammy Dorsa - NOISES OFF - Studio Theatre Long Island 6%

Evan Donnellan - RICHARD III - Carriage House Players 5%

Angelo DiBiase - WATCH ON THE RHINE - Modern Classics Theatre Company of Long Island 3%

Franklyn P. Butler - NOISES OFF - Studio Theatre Long Island 2%

Nick Masson - RICHARD III - Carriage House Players 2%

Molly Bader - THE 39 STEPS - Strongbox 2%

Nancee Moes - TWELFTH NIGHT - Northeast Stage 2%

Patricia Becker - WATCH ON THE RHINE - Modern Classics Theatre Company of Long Island 2%

Keith Weiss - THE 39 STEPS - Strongbox Theater 1%

Alyssa Kelly - SHERLOCK'S SECRET LIFE - Southampton Cultural Center 1%

Mark Heideman - SHERLOCK'S SECRET LIFE - Southampton Cultural Center 1%

Tom Rosante - SHERLOCK'S SECRET LIFE - Southampton Cultural Center 1%

Lance Schroeder - SHERLOCK'S SECRET LIFE - Southampton Cultural Center 1%

Michael Limone - TITUS ANDRONICUS - Carriage House Players 1%

Bonnie Grice - SHERLOCK'S SECRET LIFE - Southampton Cultural Center 0%

Ken Dorph - SHERLOCK'S SECRET LIFE - Southampton Cultural Center 0

Kevin Delano - THE 39 STEPS - Strongbox 0

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Scott H Severance - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Broadway on the North Fork 66%

Colin Palmer - RICHARD III - Northeast Stage 34%

Best Play

THE ELEPHANT MAN - Merrick Theatre the Center for the Arts 41%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Broadway on the North Fork 36%

BECOMING DR. RUTH - Bay Street Theater 12%

SHERLOCK'S SECRET LIFE - Southampton Cultural Center 10%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - STUDIO THEATER 31%

DISNEY'S NEWSIES - The Gateway 28%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Broadway on the North Fork 13%

THE WILD PARTY - South Shore Theatre Experience 12%

SMOKEY JOES CAFE - John W Engeman Theater 9%

CAMELOT - Bay Street Theater 3%

SHERLOCK'S SECRET LIFE - boots on the ground theater 2%

BECOMING DR. RUTH - Bay Street Theater 2%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Steve Cottonaro - NOISES OFF - Studio Theatre Long Island 38%

Vanessa Leuck - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Broadway on the North Fork 27%

Brittany Loesch - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - The Gateway 17%

Andrew Diaz - CAMELOT - Bay Street Theater 4%

Joshua Warner - THE 39 STEPS - Strongbox 4%

Bonnie Grice - SHERLOCK'S SECRET LIFE - Southampton Cultural Center 4%

Andrew Diaz - BECOMING DR. RUTH - Bay Street Theater 3%

Josephine Teresi-Wallace - SHERLOCK'S SECRET LIFE - Southampton Cultural Center 2%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Don Hannah - NEWSIES - The Gateway 43%

Laura Shubert - SMOKEY JOES CAFE - John W Engeman Theater 20%

Rob McGarrity - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - The Gateway 15%

Dennis Malone - SHERLOCK'S SECRET LIFE - Southampton Cultural Center 6%

Jimmy Kasevetas - THE 39 STEPS - Strongbox Theater 5%

Shaughn Bryant - BECOMING DR. RUTH - Bay Street Theater 5%

Shaughn Bryant - CAMELOT - Bay Street Theater 5%

Abram Blau - THE 39 STEPS - Strongbox 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Emily Nadler - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Studio Theatre Long Island 27%

Prince Parker - AIDA - Studio Theatre Long Island 14%

Dennis Creighton - AIDA - Studio Theatre Long Island 12%

Van Whitaker - AIDA - Studio Theatre Long Island 11%

Andrew Stevens Purdy - NEWSIES - The Gateway 9%

Molly Rushing - NEWSIES - The Gateway 7%

Logan Marks - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - The Gateway 6%

Aurelia Williams - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - The Gateway 5%

Morgan Billings Smith - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - The Gateway 5%

Sean Casey Flanagan - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - The Gateway 2%

Taylor Kraft - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - The Gateway 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Jenni Profera - NOISES OFF - Studio Theatre Long Island 24%

Scott Earle - NOISES OFF - Studio Theatre Long Island 19%

Rich Coraggio - WATCH ON THE RHINE - Modern Classics Theatre Company of Long Island 17%

Zoe Richardson - SHERLOCK'S SECRET LIFE - Southampton Cultural Center 7%

Lisa Frantzen - NOISES OFF - Studio Theatre Long Island 7%

Alicia James - WATCH ON THE RHINE - Modern Classics Theatre Company of Long Island 6%

Christian Lepore - TWELFTH NIGHT - Twelfth Night 6%

Maria Cento - NOISES OFF - Studio Theatre Long Island 5%

Alyssa Kelly - SHERLOCK'S SECRET LIFE - Southampton Cultural Center 4%

Abram Blau - THE 39 STEPS - Strongbox Theater 3%

Mark Heidemann - SHERLOCK'S SECRET LIFE - Southampton Cultural Center 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Amy Ippolito - RICHARD III - Northeast Stage 55%

Daniel Yaiullo - RICHARD III - Northeast Stage 45%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

TITANIC: THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre Long Island 28%

PIPPIN - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 20%

HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR ON ICE - The Gateway 19%

BONNIE AND CLYDE - Studio Theatre of Long Island 17%

RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Studio Theatre Long Island 16%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

SEE HOW THEY RUN - Manes Studio Theatre 44%

SHERLOCK'S SECRET LIFE - Southampton Cultural Center 31%

THE 39 STEPS - Strongbox Theater 25%