FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, JERSEY BOYS & More Set for Argyle Theatre 2024-25 Season

The Argyle Theatre has revealed its upcoming season of musicals which include something for everyone, A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL (11/7/24 - 1/5/25), JERSEY BOYS (1/23/25 - 4/6/25 ), FIDDLER ON THE ROOF (4/24/25 - 6/15/25), and THE MUSIC MAN (7/10/25 - 8/31/25)

"We are very proud to announce our sixth Mainstage season at The Argyle Theatre. Since opening in 2018, we have been committed to bringing Broadway to Babylon. Our next season does just that, with a lineup of perennial favorites that are sure to provide something for everyone! We invite you to join The Argyle Family and become a season ticket holder. At The Argyle, you can always count on quality, comfort, and convenience. We look forward to seeing you soon!" –

The Argyle Theatre Owners, Mark & Dylan Perlman

“After the incredible success of our fifth season, we're thrilled to bring our audiences an even more exciting sixth season! As an Artistic Director, it's so gratifying to see that our audiences have grown year after year and have responded to the vision that Mark, Dylan, and I imagined for this wonderful place from Day One. Thanks to all of you who've been a part of making that dream come true. See you next season!”

The Argyle Theatre's Artistic Director, Evan Pappas

The upcoming season includes:

A Christmas Carol The Musical

11/7/24 - 1/5/25

Broadway heavy hitters Alan Menken (Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Disney's The Little Mermaid, Little Shop of Horrors) and Lynn Ahrens (Ragtime, Seussical, Once on This Island), breathe fantastic new life into the classic tale of A Christmas Carol.

Ebenezer Scrooge is a prosperous curmudgeon who believes that personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. With an infuriated "Bah! Humbug!" Scrooge summates his feelings of Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he's forced to face his selfish ways when three ghosts on Christmas Eve lead him through his Past, Present and Future. Thanks to their guidance, Scrooge recognizes his faults and greets Christmas morning with a cheerful "Happy Christmas" before spending the day reconnecting and sharing love with those that mean the most to him.

A Christmas Carol is a spectacular adaptation of Charles Dickens' most well-known story.

Jersey Boys

1/23/25 - 4/6/25

With phenomenal music, memorable characters, and great storytelling, JERSEY BOYS follows the fascinating evolution of four blue-collar kids who became one of the greatest successes in pop music history. Winner of Best Musical at both the Tony Awards and Olivier Awards, JERSEY BOYS takes you behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. Audiences will be thrilled with electrifying performances of chart-topping hits, including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don't Cry,” “Can't Take My Eyes Off You,” “Dawn,” and “My Eyes Adored You,” which brought The Four Seasons the highest honor: induction into the Rock ‘n' Roll Hall of Fame.

Fiddler on The Roof

4/24/25 - 6/15/25

Winner of nine Tony Awards when it debuted in 1964, Fiddler on the Roof is the brainchild of Broadway legends, Jerome Robbins and Harold Prince; songwriters, Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick; and bookwriter, Joseph Stein. Touching audiences worldwide with its humor, warmth and honesty, this universal show is a staple of the musical theatre canon.

Set in the Little Village of Anatevka, the story centers on Tevye, a poor milkman, his wife, and his five daughters. With the help of a colorful and tight-knit Jewish community, Tevye tries to protect his daughters and instill them with traditional values in the face of changing social mores and the growing anti-Semitism of Czarist Russia. Rich in historical and ethnic detail, Fiddler on the Roof's universal theme of tradition cuts across barriers of race, class, nationality, and religion, leaving audiences crying tears of laughter, joy, and sadness.

The Music Man

7/10/25 - 8/31/25

By turns wicked, funny, warm, romantic, and touching, The Music Man is family entertainment at its best. Meredith Willson's six-time Tony Award-winning musical comedy has been entertaining audiences since 1957 and is a family-friendly story to be shared with every generation.

The Music Man follows fast-talking traveling salesman Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize – this, despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain's fall.

Season Tickets Packages

Wed/Thurs Night Package ($270)

Any Performance Package ($290)

VIP* Wed/Thurs Night Package ($370)

VIP* Any Performance ($390)

*The VIP option provides additional credit to The Argyle Theatre: for an extra $100, patrons receive $120 in patron credit that can be utilized for any additional tickets throughout the year, whether for additional tickets to mainstage shows, tickets to children's theatre performances, or any of our special events

Important Upcoming Argyle Dates:

July 2nd -- Season Ticket Packages available for Renewal by existing Season Ticket Holders

July 15th - Season Ticket Packages available to General Public

July 22nd - Individual Tickets On Sale for all performances next Season

Plan ahead:

For group rates, please contact Marty Rubin, Director of Sales, at Marty@ArgyleTheatre.com.

