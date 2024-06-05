EastLine Theatre Brings Free Shakespeare To Parks Across Long Island With HAMLET

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



EastLine Theatre will launch its fourth annual free Shakespeare in the Park tour at the Mineola Memorial Library on June 15th with Shakespeare's iconic masterpiece Hamlet. Performances run through July 28th at a variety of outdoor Long Island locations.

The production will feature all of the familiar beats: Hamlet, the Prince of Denmark, sets out to exact revenge on the man who killed his father and stole his throne; but some surprises lie in wait including live original music and an expanded role for Hamlet's love interest, Ophelia.

"Hamlet, at heart, is about grief and how unaddressed grief can fester and corrode our humanity", says Nicole Savin, EastLine's Artistic Director. "But Shakespeare has an enormous capacity to mix those deep human emotions with humor and silliness and characters that have stood the test of time. It is such a privilege to bring our version of this legendary play to audiences across Long Island."

Scheduled performances:

6/15 - Mineola Memorial Library - 5PM

6/20 - South Huntington Public Library - 6:30PM (rain date 6/27)

6/22 - Hicksville Public Library - 2.30PM

6/28 - Clark Botanic Garden, Albertson - 6:30PM

6/30 - Long Island Museum, Stony Brook - 4PM

7/06 - Harry Chapin Rainbow Stage, Heckscher Park, Huntington - 8PM

7/20 - Northport Public Library - 2PM

7/21 - Amityville Beach - 5PM

7/28 - Amityville Beach - 5PM

All performances are free to audiences, who should supply their own blankets or chairs. More information is available at eastlinetheatre.org or by calling 516-749-5047.

Hamlet by William Shakespeare is adapted and directed by Paul DeFilippo with original music by John Brautigam and fight choreography by Sinead Atkinson. Costumes are by Lyn Adler-Ciorciari, assisted by Wendy Pollak Grimm. The cast features Kuan Hao Huang, Megan Laguna, Michelle Osojnak, Kevin Rios, Michael Sherwood, Claire Sanderson, Debbie Starker, and Tom Williams.

EastLine aims to create theatre in unlikely spaces while re-examining the canon, exploring modern plays, and bringing original works to the attention of the community.

EastLine returns to the great outdoors for a fourth year of Shakespeare in the Park after tours of Romeo & Juliet, The Two Gentlemen of Verona, and The Merry Wives of Windsor.

Comments