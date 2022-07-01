Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID Begins Rehearsals At The Gateway, Full Cast Announced

The Gateway starts rehearsals this week for DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID and is set to open July 15 and runs through August 7 in Bellport.

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID is based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved stories and the classic animated film. It is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including "Under the Sea," "Kiss the Girl," and "Part of Your World." Ariel, King Triton's youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull, and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea.

Disney's The Little Mermaid will be directed by Larry Raben with choreography by Debbie Roshe and musical direction by Charlie Reuter.

The cast will star Emily Grace Tucker in her debut with The Gateway as Ariel (U.S. Tour of Elf The Musical), Patrick Ortiz as Prince Eric (Broadway's Mamma Mia, Tv's Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist), Jeremy Gaston as Sebastian (Broadway's Motown, Sister Act, and The Book of Mormon), Moeisha McGill as Usurla (Broadway's RENT, Motown), David Engel as King Triton (Broadway's Putting it Together, Seussical the Musical, and La Cage aux Folles), Jim Borstelmann as Scuttle (Broadway's Chicago, The Producer's Film), Steve Brady as Grimsby (Broadway's The Inheritance), Adolpho Blaire as Chef Louie (U.S. Tour A Chorus Line), Joe Hornberger as Flotsam (U.S. Tour Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Louis Williams as Jetsam (The Gateway's Kinky Boots) and introducing Addyson Wasylyshyn as Flounder.

The ensemble will include Saki Masuda, Cait Zuckerman, LaTarika Pierce, Ari Glauser, Emma Schultz, Kaitlin Niewoehner, Kaitlyn LaGrega, Shannon Conboy, Corrie Newman, Nico DiPrimio, Zare Anguay, Josh McWhortor, Logan Dolence, and Josh Keen; and will include swings Grace Benedetto and Matthew Rafenelli.

Larry Raben's previous credits at The Gateway include Disney's Newsies!, Murder on the Orient Express, Kinky Boots, Cabaret, Mamma Mia!, Nice Work If You Can Get It (IRNE nomination), Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella (with Peggy Hickey), The Producers, and Sunset Boulevard. He directed the world premiere of Tony Award-winner Joe DiPietro's Falling For Eve Off-Broadway at The York Theatre. He won the LA Ovation Award for Best Direction for Singin' In The Rain. Recent credits: Jersey Boys (Phoenix Theatre Company), West Side Story (5- Star), Greater Tuna (Coyote StageWorks), Catch Me If You Can (Musical Theatre West), 7 Brides For 7 Brothers (MTWichita), Buyer & Cellar (Laguna Playhouse), Young Frankenstein (SDMT-Craig Noel-nom), Disney's Newsies! and Titanic (Moonlight ), Plaid Tidings (Walnut Street Theatre), Tru (CSW), The Addams Family and Thoroughly Modern Millie (Performance Riverside), When You Wish- The Story of Walt Disney, Love Makes The World Go Round (Phoenix Theatre Company), Hairspray, The Wedding Singer, Never Gonna Dance, and The Thing About Men (MTW), A Christmas Carol, Meet Me In St. Louis, and Always Patsy Cline (Welk) and Sweet Charity in Buenos Aires (Ace nomination). He is the Artistic Director of The Welk Resort Theatre.

Debbie Roshe's previous credits at The Gateway include Memphis and Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Other credits include The Hunchback Of Notre Dame at The Argyle Theatre in Babylon L.I., Palm Beach at La Jolla Playhouse (Robby Award Nomination), A Novel Romance and Zona, The Ghost Of Greenbriar Off-Broadway, Damn Yankees at the Ivoryton Playhouse, Sing A Christmas Song at George Street Playhouse, Young Tom Edison for Theatreworks USA, Where In Time Is Carmen Sandiego? for PBS, The Dana Carvey Show, and a National Tour of The Rocky Horror Show. In addition, she is well known for her classes at Steps On Broadway in NYC that attract many Broadway dancers and Radio City Rockettes

Charlie Reuter's credits at The Gateway include Songs for a New World, Anything Goes, and Nice Work If You Can Get It. He conducted the national tour of Cinderella, was assistant conductor for A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder (The Old Globe), The Prince of Egypt (Tuacahn), Dreamgirls (The Muny), and performed as a pianist for Disney Cruise Line and School of Rock (Broadway).

The Broadway-scale musical - Disney's The Little Mermaid at The Gateway - will make its Long Island premiere with Costume Design by Amy Clark and Mark Koss, Scenery Design by Kenneth Foy, and Special Effects and Flying Design by Flying by Foy. Flying by Foy is the most prolific and widely-respected theatrical flying service in the world. The company was established in 1957 by Peter Foy, whose innovative techniques and patented mechanical inventions revolutionized theatrical flight in the second half of the 20th century, elevating the ancient practice of stage flying to a modern art form.

The Gateway's year-round season continues with dazzling Broadway hits including The Cher Show, A Christmas Carol the Musical, The Wedding Singer, and Clue, as well as, a Concert Series, a Children's Theater Series, and other Special Events.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased as a curated or flexible subscription - giving you the best value on ticket prices along with many other great benefits - or as single tickets (starting at $59). Take advantage of our Youth Ticket Price for Disney's The Little Mermaid, as this is surely one you'll want to bring your kids to! Ages 5 - 16, Kids Half Off! For more information, contact the Box Office at (631) 286-1133, or visit the website at TheGateway.org.