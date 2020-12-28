Darryl 'DMC' McDaniels, Chuck D, Big Daddy Kane & Eric B. Up Next On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM NEW YEAR'S EVE SPECIAL

Long Island Music Hall of Fame Inductees Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, Chuck D, Big Daddy Kane & Eric B. join Tom Needham on THE SOUNDS OF FILM NEW YEAR'S EVE SPECIAL. The radio special airs before the Long Island Music Hall of Fame's Best of the Awards Galas TV show on News 12+.

D.M.C. was part of the influential hip hop group, RUN DMC from Hollis, Queens, New York. Founded by Joseph "DJ Run" Simmons, Darryl "D.M.C." McDaniels, and Jason "Jam-Master Jay" Mizell, the group is arguably the most important and influential act in the history of hip hop. They are known for numerous hits including "King of Rock," "Rock Box," "Walk This Way," "It's Like That," and "Tougher Than Leather." RUN-D.M.C. was inducted into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame in 2006.

Public Enemy's Chuck D. will also be joining Tom on the SOUNDS OF FILM. Chuck D. is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Long Island Music Hall of Fame. Through the years, his group, Public Enemy, has produced countless numbers of hip hop classics including "Fight the Power," "Don't Believe the Hype," and "Welcome to the Terrordome." His music has also been featured in numerous movies including 'Do the Right Thing,' 'He Got Game,' 'Star Trek Beyond' and 'American Gangster.'

Big Daddy Kane is a Grammy-Award winning artist. MTV listed him at number 7 in their Greatest MC's Of All Time and the Source put him at number 8 on their Top Lyricists of All Time. Some of his biggest albums include 'Long Live the Kane,' 'It's a Big Daddy Kane Thing,' and 'Taste of Chocolate.' As an actor, big Daddy Kane has appeared in many films including 'Posse,' 'The Meteor Man' and 'Dead Heist.'

Eric B. is part of the celebrated Long Island hip-hop duo Eric B. and Rakim. They are known for their hits "Don't Sweat the Technique," "Eric B. is President," and "I Know You Got Soul." In 2011, they were nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The group was inducted into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame in 2010. Eric B. is originally from Elmhurst, Queens.

The Long Island Music Hall of Fame's New Year's Eve Best of the Awards Galas TV special is a 90-minute show is being presented by Jovia Financial Credit Union and will air on Thursday December 31st at 9pm simultaneously on News 12 plus (optimum channel 61), Fios (Verizon channel 530) and stream on Facebook Live (News 12 Long Island).

The show will be hosted by Guitarist/Vocalist Randy Jackson (from the band Zebra). The special will also raise money for the LIMHOF music scholarship program and other educational initiatives such as the mobile museum through an auction of various items, as well as accepting donations during the program.

The special will feature performances, speeches and behind the scenes with Billy Joel, Debbie Gibson, Joan Jett, Mountain, Johnny Maestro & the Brooklyn Bridge, Little Anthony, Lou Reed, LL Cool J, Taking Back Sunday, Chuck D, Twisted Sister, Clive Davis, Little Steven, Good Rats, BOC, Steve Vai and many more.

The Sounds of Film is the nation's longest-running film and music themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming worldwide live on the internet. Previous interviewees include Laurie Anderson, Dionne Warwick, the Nation's Katrina vanden Heuvel, EPMD, director Susan Lacy, William H. Macy, Connie Stevens, Jimmy Webb, Julie Andrews and Billy Joel.

Worldwide listeners can tune into the SOUNDS OF FILM NEW YEAR'S EVE internet livestream on Thursday at 6 pm EST at wusb.fm.