Dance Entropy/Green Space Announces Applications for Artist Residency Program DIG Now Open!

Green Space has announced its artists residency program, Digging in Group.

D.I.G. will provide 8 choreographers with an excellent opportunity to develop and share new work together during 8 work sessions, ending in a culminating Take Root performance.

D.I.G. is about deepening the creative process while building relationships with fellow NYC choreographers and dancers. Each 2-hour session will be moderated by a rotating member of the Green Space Advisory Board. During these sessions, choreographers will present their work at various stages to their cohort, followed by a moderated peer discussion, enabling choreographers to receive informative feedback in a supportive environment. The residency will also include professional development opportunities.

The culminating performance for Digging in Group will take place in TWO Take Root Performances May 15th-18th, 2025, and will be produced with full production values including publicity, marketing support, programs, lighting, sound system, box office, house management, and artist stipend. The shows will consist of work that the cohort has been developing over the 8 sessions on alternating programs.

Artists must be located within New York City's five boroughs to be considered for Take Root. No out-of-town artists will be selected to participate in the series.

Digging In Group will meet in-person at Green Space 37-24 24th Street, #211 Long Island City, NY 11101 for all sessions on Saturdays, 12pm-2pm.

Program Dates: 10/12, 11/9, 12/7, 1/4, 2/1, 3/1, 3/15, 3/29, 4/26

Take Root: Digging In Group culminating performance will be May15th-18th Thursday-Saturday shows at 8pm, Sunday show at 7pm.

https://www.greenspacestudio.org/for-artists

Please apply here by September 3rd to be considered.

