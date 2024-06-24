DANCIN' ON THE DOCK - VINTAGE 80'S Comes to Bay Street Theater This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts in partnership with the LGBT Network, and the Long Island LGBT Chamber of Commerce will host DANCIN' ON THE DOCK - VINTAGE 80'S, the second of a series of themed SUMMER SUNDAY TEA DANCES to be held on the Bay Street Theater patio and in its adjacent indoor bar throughout the rest of the Summer on June 30th, July 7th, July 14th, August 11th, August 18th, and August 25th. Each Sunday features a different EPICALLY FUN theme!



DANCIN' ON THE DOCK - VINTAGE 80'S will feature the fabulous East End DJ Carlos Lama aka Mister Lama! At this rip-roaring dance party, Mister Lama will be spinning the most danceable and singable tunes from the 80's! The series of events offers themed creative cocktail specials, light bites, fabulous music, and LOTS OF DANCING.



Other Sundays will follow up with themes such as SHOWTUNE SUNDAYS, featuring classic Broadway hit music, and more...



SUMMER SUNDAY TEA DANCES are the third partnership between Bay Street Theater, the LGBT Network, and the Long Island LGBT Chamber of Commerce. In addition, Room & Board, purveyors of modern furniture & home decor designed to fit your modern life, join as a sponsor.



Open to all, 21 and over, the festivities run from 4.30 - 6 p.m. The event is co-sponsored by the LGBT Network and the Long Island LGBT Chamber of Commerce.



The Honorary Host Committee includes

David Lawenda & Kevin Menard

Robert Marc & Gunnar Spaulding

Albert Bianchini & Kyle Barisich

David Scott & Alex Pashkowsky



These social mixers are the perfect casual antidote for wrapping up a weekend on the East End! Plus, attendees are invited to come early or stay after to catch a show on Bay Street's Mainstage, MASTER CLASS Terrence McNally's Tony Award-winning comedy with music about opera diva Maria Callas will be playing this Sunday with matinee performances at 2 p.m. and evening performances at 7 p.m.



Tickets are $20 and are available at BayStreet.org 24/7 or by calling or visiting the Box Office at 631.725.9500. The box office is open 7 days a week 11 a.m. to an hour before the event.

Comments