Cast and Creatives Set for THE WIZARD OF OZ at Argyle Theatre

The Argyle Theatre will present the magical musical tale of The Wizard of Oz, directed and co-choreographed by Jojo Minasi, co-choreographed by Nikki Rinaudo-Concessi, and with musical direction by Collin Hendley, brings a beloved story to life for audiences of all ages. Performances begin September 27 and run through October 26, 2025

We're off to see the wizard! Follow the yellow brick road in this delightful stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum's beloved tale, featuring the iconic musical score from the MGM film. The timeless tale, in which young Dorothy Gale travels from Kansas over the rainbow to the magical Land of Oz to discover the magical power of home, continues to thrill audiences worldwide for generations..

“We are thrilled to welcome audiences down the yellow brick road this season at The Argyle Theatre. The Wizard of Oz is a timeless story that captures the wonder of imagination and the joy of live theatre. It’s a magical adventure that generations of families can experience together, and we’re proud to bring this beloved classic to life with such a talented cast and creative team. We can’t wait to see children and parents alike discover – or rediscover – the true power of home on our stage.” – Dylan Perlman, Executive Producer of The Argyle Theatre

Cast includes Abby Turner (Off-Broadway: Brighter Than the Sun) as Dorothy Gale, Collin Hendley (Off-Broadway: Brighter Than the Sun) as Scarecrow, Michael Anthony Shapiro (Regional: Descendants) as Tin Man, Jackson Riddle (Regional: Torch Song) as Cowardly Lion, Chloe Webb (Regional: My Fair Lady) as Wicked Witch of the West, Juliette Maners (Regional: Grease) as Glinda, Devin Johnson (Regional: Oklahoma!) as Uncle Henry, Johnny Doty (Regional: Little Shop of Horrors) as Wizard, Shea McMahon (Regional: Cinderella) as Nikko, ensemble includes Reagan Blair (Regional: A Little Night Music), Macie Harris (Regional: The Aluminum Show, Nicole Rampanelli (Regional: Cabaret), Terrence Bryce Sheldon (Regional: South Pacific), Julie Stewart (Regional: 42nd Street), Dominic Trivigno (Regional: Seussical), and Ryan Van Nostrand (Regional: Seussical), swings include Natalie Baquet (Regional: Sister Act) and Khristian Romano (Regional: Into the Woods).

The creative and production team includes Ry Cavanagh (production stage manager), Gabby Duarte (assistant stage manager), Michael Visco (lighting design), Matthew Walsh (sound design), Callie Hester (props design), and Jojo Minasi (costume design).