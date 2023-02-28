Cast Announced For THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at The John W. Engeman Theater

The John W. Engeman Theater announces the cast and creative team of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL. Performances begin on Thursday, March 16, 2023, and run through Sunday, April 30, 2023.

The Scarlet Pimpernel is a swashbuckling, sensuous, musical adventure. Percy Blakeney, a proper Englishman, takes on a sword-fighting and dashing double identity as The Scarlet Pimpernel to save French citizens from the blood-hungry guillotine. The Pimpernel's exploits soon become the talk of Paris, however, the fanatical Agent Chauvelin will stop at nothing to catch the Pimpernel and send him to the guillotine. With a rousing and passionate score by Frank Wildhorn, who also wrote the music for Jekyll & Hyde, The Scarlet Pimpernel is a thrilling musical!

THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL is directed and choreographed by PAUL STANCATO (Engeman

Theater: A Bronx Tale, Aida, In the Heights, Grease, Jekyll & Hyde, Sound of Music, Hairspray; National Tours: The Wedding Singer, Disney's The Lion King, Flashdance The Musical, Jekyll and Hyde; Off-Broadway: Friends! The Musical Parody, ROCKSHOW, Happy 50-ish; Regional: Drury Lane Chicago, The Public Theater Joe's Pub, Timber Lake Playhouse, Grand Ole Opry, Palm Beach Dramaworks & The Mint Theater.

The Creative Team includes MICHAEL MCBRIDE (Musical Director), KYLE DIXON (Scenic Design), KURT ALGER (Costume and Wig Design), JOHN BURKLAND (Lighting Design), LAURA SHUBERT (Sound Design), JOHN COLLINS (Props Design), WOJCIK CASTING TEAM (Casting Directors), CHELSEY STEINMETZ (Production Stage Manager), MOLLY CONKLIN (Assistant Stage Manager), JENNIFER COLLESTER (Director of Production) and RICHARD DOLCE (Producing Artistic Director).

The cast of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL features CHRISTOPHER BEHMKE as PERCY BLAKENEY /THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL (Broadway National Tour: Gentleman's Guide To Love & Murder; Off-Broadway: Mama And Her Boys; International Tours: West Side Story, Phantom Of The Opera; Regional: Arts Coastal Carolina, Ivoryton Playhouse, Mason Street Warehouse, Arkansas Rep, Phoenix Treatre, Paramount Theatre, Theatre Aspen, New Harmony Theatre, Boston University), NATE HACKMANN as CHAUVELIN (EngemanTheater: Jekyll & Hyde; Broadway/International/Tour: Les Misérables, Oklahoma!, On The Town, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Beauty and the Beast; Off-Broadway: Jerry Springer The Opera, Paint Your Wagon, Pride & Prejudice, Bull Durham; Regional Theater: Fulton Theater, Michigan Opera Theater, Milwaukee Repertory, Maine State Music Theater, Ordway, MUNY, John W. Engeman Theater, Ogunquit, Smith Center, Theater By the Stars, North Carolina Theatre, Sac Music Circus, Virginia Music Theatre, Cumberland Playhouse), and ARIANNE DAVIDOW as MARGUERITE ST. JUST (Regional Theater: Kavinoky Theatre (The Producers, Mama Mia!, The Producers, Spamalot, Equivocation), Second Generation Theatre (The Wild Party, Nine, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Shea's 710 Main Theatre, Irish Classic Theatre, Shakespeare in Delaware Park, Artpark & Company).

Also featured are JOE HORNBERGER as ARMAND ST.JUST and JESSIE JO AKA as MARIE GROSHOLTZ.

The ensemble includes MICK BLEYER, JOSH SHEA COATES, JONATHAN COBRDA, LAUREN DREWELLO, EDDIE EGAN, JOHN MICHAEL FINLEY, SCOTT FUSS, NINA JAYASHANKAR, JOHN ALEJANDRO JEFFORDS, WADE LECRONE, MICHAEL LIEBHAUSER, ANNA CATHERINE SMITH, and DANIELLA TAMASI.

The swings are AUDREY FISHER, MICHAEL SANTORA, and MATTHEW WADE.

THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL will play the following performance schedule: Thursdays at 8:00pm, Fridays at 8:00pm, Saturdays at 3:00pm and 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm. Some Wednesday and Sunday evenings are available. Tickets are $85 for Saturday evenings and $80 for all other performances. They may be purchased by calling 631-261-2900, going online at www.engemantheater.com, or by visiting the Engeman Theater Box Office at 250 Main Street, Northport.

The John W. Engeman Theater at Northport is Long Island's only year-round professional theater company, casting actors from the Broadway talent pool. From curb to curtain, we have made it our business to provide affordable, quality theater in an elegant one-of-a-kind location with outstanding facilities and extraordinary service. The renovated theater offers stadium-style seating, state-of-the-art lighting and sound, a full orchestra pit, and a classic wood-paneled piano lounge with full bar.

For a complete show schedule and more information contact the theater directly at 631-261-2900, visit the box office at 250 Main Street, Northport or visit www.engemantheater.com.