Cast Announced For JEKYLL & HYDE At The CM Performing Arts Center

The CM Performing Arts Center has announced the cast of Jekyll and Hyde running on the Main Stage in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre from October 5 - 19.

Helming this production is Patrick Campbell (Director), joined by Carl Hottinger (Music Director), Anna Moceri (Making their CM Choreographer Debut), and Keith Jones (Stage Manager)

Jekyll and Hyde as an entire work is very much an ensemble driven show, where every single cast member on stage works collaboratively to pull the audience into Victorian Era England.

This star studded cast features some names and faces CM Patrons will be familiar with, and some, while making their CM Main Stage debut, are no strangers to the Long Island Theatre Scene!

The Cast is comprised of: Bobby Peterson (Dr. Henry Jekyll/Mr. Edward Hyde), Courtney O'Shea (Lucy Harris), Laura Laureano (Emma Carew), Ray Gobes Jr. (Sir Danvers Carew), and Jon Rivera (Gabriel John Utterson), Thomas J. Gallagher (Simon Stride), Candis Alek (Lady Beaconsfield), Patrick Silk (The Bishop of Basingstoke), Joseph Beby (Lord Savage), John A. DiGiorgio (General Lord Glossop/Spider), Andrew J. Koelher (Sir Archibald Proops).

The Ladies of the Red Rat: Leah Cyran (Nellie), Steffy Jolin, Mia Lange, Kendra Perry, Gabriella Smith, Gaia Maria Tini.

Ensemble: Barry Johnson (Bisset/Minister), Jack McShane (Poole/Jekyll's Father), Robin Brennan, Andrew J. Cullbreath, Kristi Kahen, Sarah Klaum, AJ Lawrence, John Mazzarella, and Charlie Roman

Tickets are on sale now at: https://www.cmpac.com/shows/jekyll-hyde/

