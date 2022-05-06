Cast And Creative Announced For THE COLOR PURPLE at Plaza's Broadway Long Island Show

Plaza's Broadway Long Island, Nassau County's only professional theatre in residence at the State-of-the Art Elmont Library Theatre, has announced the cast and creative team for the Long Island premiere of The Color Purple. Performances begin on Saturday, May 21 and runs through Sunday, June 12.

The Color Purple is produced by Kevin F. Harrington and directed by MARK WEEKES, with musical direction by Stephen Ferri. Bruce Rebold is Plaza's artistic director.

The creative team includes: Barbara Kirby (Costume Designer), GLEN DAVIS (Lighting Designer), TREY FLAKE (Sound Designer), JAMIBETH MARGOLIES (Casting Director), Evan Ross (Stage Manager) and KAMRYN ALIYA (Assistant State Manager).

The cast of The Color Purple features CAMILE CAPERS as Celie, TEISHA DUNCAN as Shug Avery, Ellisha Marie as Sofia, MARTIN RAWLS as Mister, BRIANNA JUSTINE as Nettie, JAHLIL M. BURKE as Harpo, and includes KEN BOYD, MORIAH CARY, LeVANE HARRINGTON, MADISON B. HARRIS, NéLASHEÉ, JOSHUA SHEPARD, ANIYA SIMMONS, TROY DONNEL STATEN JR., ELIJAH STINSON and VANESSA TRIPLETT.

The Color Purple, which celebrates the human spirit, is an inspiring family saga that tells the unforgettable story of a woman who, through love, finds the strength to triumph over adversity and discover her unique voice in the world. The Color Purple is a fast-paced musical which celebrates life and features a fabulous score including jazz, ragtime, gospel and blues!

Beginning Saturday, May 21, The Color Purple will play the following performance schedule: Thursdays at 2:00 PM, Fridays at 7:30 PM, Saturdays at 2:30 & 7:30 PM, and Sundays at 2:30 PM. Ticket prices begin at $49 and may be purchased by calling the box office at (516) 599-6870 or going online to www.PlazaBroadwayLongIsland.com.

Plaza Theatricals is the only professional Long Island theatre dedicated exclusively to the preservation and development of musical theatre. The Color Purple features professional actors performing with a full orchestra in the state-of-the-art Elmont Memorial Library Theatre. Free on-site parking is available!