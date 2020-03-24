CM Performing Arts Center To Host Live Speaker Spotlight Series

CM Performing Arts Center has introduced a brand-new ONLINE Speaker Series called CM SPOTLIGHT, presented LIVE on Thursdays at 7:30pm EDT from CM's YOUTUBE and FACEBOOK pages. (www.Facebook.com/CMPAC www.Youtube.com/user/CMPerformingArtsNY)

Hear from CM's brightest talent: actors, musicians, production designers, and Theatre Management Staff - to get the "Inside Scoop" of working in the Theatre.

On Thursday, March 27, they'll talk with the hilariously talented actor Robert Anthony Jones. Recently he was on the US national tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Broadway mega-hit The Phantom of the Opera, and the final Broadway Company of Finding Neverland - The New Musical at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

On Thursday, April 2, hear from the amazingly talented actor Nick Sanchez, who is currently on the North American Tour of Broadway's Hit Musical Hamilton.

Following Nick, on Thursday, April 9 visit with Tony Award winning Sound Designer, Jessica Paz, who recently won for her collaboration on the sound design on Broadways' 2019 Tony award-winning Best Musical, Hadestown.

The format is simple - a slate of questions about the artists, their experiences of working at CM, and then answering questions from the audience LIVE on YOUTUBE!





