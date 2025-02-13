CLUE is Coming to the BACCA Arts Center Stage This March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready for an evening of intrigue, comedy, and classic whodunit suspense as Clue: On Stage comes to life at BACCA Arts Center. Directed by Matt Stashin and presented by Modern Classics Theatre Company, this fast-paced, laugh-filled adaptation of the beloved board game and film will keep audiences guessing until the final curtain.

Based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn and adapted by Sandy Rustin, Clue follows six mysterious guests who assemble at a remote mansion for a dinner party where murder is on the menu. As bodies begin to pile up, Wadsworth the butler, played by Dan Bellusci, leads the eccentric group in a race to uncover the killer before it's too late. With slapstick comedy, witty dialogue, and surprise twists at every turn, this production promises an evening of laughter and suspense.

The cast features Dan Bellusci as Wadsworth, Joe Hoffman as Colonel Mustard, Meredith Spencer as Miss Scarlett, Liz DeGennaro as Mrs. Peacock, Gary Tifeld as Professor Plum, Pam Seiderman as Mrs. White, Ed Cress as Mr. Green, Heather Legnosky as Yvette, Mark Santaromita as Mr. Boddy and the Cop, James Brautigam as the Motorist and Police Chief, and Karen Santaromita as the Cook and the Singing Telegram.

Behind the scenes, the production is helmed by Stage Manager Karen Brucia and produced by John Emro and Meredith Spencer.

Don't miss this thrilling and hilarious mystery where everyone is a suspect! Secure your tickets now and get ready to solve the case before it's too late!

