CLASSIC STONES LIVE is Coming to Patchogue Theatre in January

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts will present Classic Stones Live at Patchogue Theatre on Saturday, January 24, 2026 at 8PM.

Tickets are $50-$70 including fees including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, September 19, 2025 at 10AM.

Front man Keith Call has all of the moves and swagger of Mick Jagger, and along with his partner in crime Bernie Bollendorf, who portrays rock and roll outlaw Keith Richards, they complete the duo notoriously hailed as “The Glimmer Twins”. Their jaw dropping resemblance to these two rock and roll icons is simply amazing, but what truly makes Classic Stones Live unique, is their musical prowess, attention to detail, and the spot on renditions of all of your favorite Rolling Stones “classics”!

From the signature saxophone solo in Brown Sugar to the unforgettable backing vocals in Gimme Shelter, every last detail has been accounted for by this eight piece band. Classic Stones Live performs all of the songs that are staples of any Rolling Stones show in original tunings.

Classic Stones Live captures the raw energy of the most electrifying performances throughout The Rolling Stones career, and recreates The Stones in their legendary prime. This is what makes Classic Stones Live THE number one Stones tribute in the world. Playing all of the hits that make up the soundtrack of many people's lives, Classic Stones Live delivers a complete Rolling Stones experience every time.