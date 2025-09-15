CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY, Kelli O'Hara and More Set for Staller Center Reveals Fall 2025 Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Staller Center for the Arts at Stony Brook University has announced highlights of its Fall 2025 Live Season, running September through December.

The lineup features performances across Broadway, jazz, comedy, and holiday favorites, uniting Long Island audiences through the power of live entertainment.

Newly Announced

Celebrity Autobiography returns with an all-star cast featuring Richard Kind (Spin City, Curb Your Enthusiasm), Ricki Lake (Hairspray), Ralph Macchio (The Karate Kid, Cobra Kai), and Emmy-nominated creator Eugene Pack. This award-winning comedy show brings outrageous celebrity memoirs to life with hilarious readings from the stars’ own words, having played everywhere from Broadway to London’s West End.

An Evening with Kelli O’Hara will now take place on Sunday, November 2 at 8 p.m., moved from November 1. O’Hara, who is starring opposite Tom Hanks on Broadway in This World of Tomorrow, will perform a matinee in New York before heading to Stony Brook for her concert of showtunes. The Tony Award winner continues to prove why she’s been called “Broadway musical’s undisputed queen” (The New York Times).

LeAnn Rimes returns by popular demand with her new holiday show, Greatest Hits Christmas. The Grammy Award winner will blend her chart-topping hits with seasonal favorites, following her sold-out Staller appearance in 2023.

Béla Fleck & the Flecktones bring Jingle All the Way to Staller, delivering an evening of holiday blues, bluegrass, country, and more. Special guests include Jeff Coffin and Alash, with a new VIP Upgrade available for fans seeking an exclusive pre-show experience with the band.

Upcoming Events

Brian Stokes Mitchell – September 27, 2025

Tony Award winner and “the last leading man” (The New York Times), Mitchell will bring a career-spanning concert of Broadway, jazz, and opera favorites.

Stanley Jordan Trio – October 10, 2025

Renowned for his “touch technique,” Jordan will showcase his groundbreaking guitar artistry in an evening of inventive and unexpected music.

Jessica Kirson – October 18, 2025

The celebrated comedian, known for her outrageous characters and viral videos, brings her brutally honest humor to the Staller stage following appearances on The Tonight Show, HBO’s Crashing, and The Comedian with Robert De Niro.