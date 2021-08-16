CAMELOT Extended Following Sold Out Opening Night

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce the outdoor production of Camelot, with book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, had a successful opening night and, due to popular demand, performances are now extended through Sunday, September 5. The production, directed by Scott Schwartz, opened outdoors and under the stars at 2011 Montauk Highway in Bridgehampton on Saturday, August 7, for a sold-out audience of 200 attendees.

Performances have been extended through Sunday, September 5, with showtimes on Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 5:30 p.m. Tickets start at $45 and are available through the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500 on Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 24/7 at baystreet.org. Seating is arranged in accordance with all necessary health and safety guidelines, and attendees are required to wear masks. In case of inclement weather, ticket buyers will be notified and given first opportunity to rebook a future date, apply the funds to another show, or offered a refund.