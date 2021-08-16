CAMELOT Extended Following Sold Out Opening Night
Performances have been extended through Sunday, September 5.
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce the outdoor production of Camelot, with book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, had a successful opening night and, due to popular demand, performances are now extended through Sunday, September 5. The production, directed by Scott Schwartz, opened outdoors and under the stars at 2011 Montauk Highway in Bridgehampton on Saturday, August 7, for a sold-out audience of 200 attendees.
Performances have been extended through Sunday, September 5, with showtimes on Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 5:30 p.m. Tickets start at $45 and are available through the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500 on Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 24/7 at baystreet.org. Seating is arranged in accordance with all necessary health and safety guidelines, and attendees are required to wear masks. In case of inclement weather, ticket buyers will be notified and given first opportunity to rebook a future date, apply the funds to another show, or offered a refund.The opening night premiere of the outdoor musical was held before a sold-out crowd under a perfect summer sky. Attendees included Jennifer and Liza Lerner, daughters of Alan Jay Lerner; Julie Andrews, grandmother of Ensemble cast member Hope Hamilton; Tony Award-winning producers Bonnie Comley and Stewart Lane; Tony Award-nominee Tovah Feldshuh and Andrew Levy; Howard McGillin and Richard Samson; Amanda Green and Jeffrey Kaplan; Bay Street Theater board members Patty Baker, David Fink, Simon Kinsella, Carol Konner, Riki Kane Larimer, and Eric Segal; and Bay Street cofounders Emma Walton Hamilton and Stephen Hamilton. The beloved musical Camelot, with book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, explores one of the greatest romances of all time and paints a luminous picture of a fleeting moment when justice, peace, and righteousness reigned supreme. While that moment must come to an end, we are asked to believe it could come again. Love, loss, humor, and regret pour forth from the acclaimed score, which includes classic songs such as I Loved You Once in Silence, I Wonder What the King Is Doing Tonight, If Ever I Would Leave You, and of course the title song, Camelot. The cast includes Jeremy Kushnier as Arthur (Rent, Jersey Boys, Footloose); Britney Coleman as Guenevere (Sunset Boulevard, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Tootsie); Deven Kolluri as Lancelot (Pride and Prejudice, Drunk Enough to Say I Love You?, The Boy Who Danced On Air); Amaya Grier as Tom of Warwick (NYSSMA, Bay Street Theater, Art Space); Kyle Lopez Barisich as Ensemble (The Phantom of the Opera, South Pacific, Titanic); Aaron Dalla Villa as Mordred and Ensemble (Seeing You, Sleep F$@cking: Revision, CATS); Hope Hamilton as Ensemble (Freaky Friday, Little Women, Eco the Musical); James Harkness as Ensemble (Ain't Too Proud, Aida, The Color Purple); David LaMarr as Ensemble (Jersey Boys, Dreamgirls, SOUL: The Stax Musical); Cecelia Ticktin as Ensemble (Kiss Me Kate, Wicked), and Kevin Wang as Ensemble (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Brigadoon). The creative team for Camelot at Bay Street Theater includes Scott Schwartz, Director; Marcos Santana, Choreographer; Matt Hinkley, Music Director; Andrew Diaz, Scenic & Props Designer; Meghan O'Beirne, Costume Designer; Mike Billings, Lighting Designer; Shaughn Bryant, Sound Designer; Christine Catti, Production Stage Manager; and Kelsy Durkin, Stage Manager.