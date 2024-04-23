THE SUBJECT WAS ROSES Kicks Off Bay Street's 2024 Mainstage Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced that single tickets for Frank D. Gilroy's Pulitzer Prize-winning family drama THE SUBJECT WAS ROSES, which will kick off the 2024 Mainstage Season go on sale now!



THE SUBJECT WAS ROSES stars the family of John Slattery, wife Talia Balsam, and their son Harry Slattery, and will be directed by Tony Award winner Scott Wittman. The play previews May 28th - 31st, with a red carpet opening on Friday, June 1st, with post-performance "talk backs" with cast and design team members on Tuesdays, June 4th and 11th, and runs through June 16th.



Like roses, family relationships are beautiful but thorny. This Pulitzer Prize and two-time Tony Award-winning play is a poignant drama set in The Bronx in 1946 about the emotional struggles and hidden tensions within a family as their son returns from service in WWII. As they confront their past and present, this timeless play explores enduring themes of reconciliation and the fragility of love.



Tickets start at 71.99 with a 10% discount for matinees, seniors, emergency workers, and vets. Subscriptions for the 2024 Season, which include THE SUBJECT WAS ROSES, MASTER CLASS by Terrence McNally, and the musical Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN, are also now on sale and remain the only way to get the best seats for the best price.