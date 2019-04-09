Bill Posley & Director Oren Rudavsky To Be Guests On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

Bill Posley and director Oren Rudavsky are Tom Needham's featured guests this Thursday on WUSB's THE SOUNDS OF FILM.

Former SURVIVOR contestant, Bill Posley, will be discussing his new Off-Broadway show, THE DAY I BECAME BLACK. Posley is the creator, writer and star of the show that is playing at the SOHO PLAYHOUSE through May 6th. Nominated for Best Solo Show and Top of the Fringe at the 2018 Hollywood Fringe Festival, THE DAY I BECAME BLACK explores the current conversation on race and what it means to be biracial. It highlights the comedy in the struggle of trying to fit in and just trying to be yourself.

Bill Posley is a Stand-Up comedian who has shared the stage with Joe Rogan, Lewis Black and Tosh. He has been seen on MACGYVER, 9-1-1, and Netflix's GLOW. He also just finished his first season as a writer for CBS's 'The Neighborhood.'

Director Oren Rudavsky will also be on THE SOUNDS OF FILM talking about JOSEPH PULITZER: VOICE OF THE PEOPLE. This landmark film brings to life a virtually unknown man whose name is attached to Pulitzer Prizes for excellence in journalism. The movie is narrated by Hollywood's Adam Driver and features Live Schreiber as the voice of Joseph Pulitzer. The movie mixes contemporary scenes, beautiful archival images, recreations and interviews in order to tell Pulitzer's story of an immigrant from Hungary who ended up being one of America's pre-eminent publishers in New York. JOSEPH PULITZER: VOICE OF THE PEOPLE debuts on PBS on AMERICAN MASTERS on April 12, 2019.

Oren Rudavsky is a recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship. His film A LIFE APART: HASIDISM IN AMERICA was short-listed for the Academy Awards. His film HIDING AND SEEKING was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award and was broadcast on the PBS series POV.

THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film and music themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming worldwide live on the internet. Past people interviewed for the show include writer Chris Hedges, Matthew Broderick, Wallace Shawn, Kenneth Lonergan, Peter Yarrow, Laurie Anderson, Barbara Kopple, Susan Lacy, Grandmaster Caz, Jordan Peterson, composer John Debney, and Dionne Warwick.





