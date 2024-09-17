Bay Street Theater's Ha Ha Hamptons Comedy to Present THE 50+ COMEDY TOUR

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts will present the hilarious THE 50+ COMEDY TOUR is coming to Sag Harbor for one night only, Saturday, October 26th at 8 PM. Produced by Bay Street Theater's very own comedian, producer, and promoter Paul Anthony, and part of the 2nd Annual HA HA HAMPTONS Comedy Tour. THE 50+ COMEDY TOUR is a celebration of seasoned comic talent, with this special performance featuring 4 top comedians 50 and older including Peter Bales (Comedy Central, SiriusXM, L.I. Comedy Scene), John Ziegler (Mohegan Sun; Headliner), Maria Walsh (“America's Naughtiest Mommy”; Vegas; Headliner), and Eric Haft (AC, Caroline's on Broadway; National headliner).



"We're so excited to have the opportunity to finally bring this to the Hamptons. We've presented this hilarious show in Nassau County for the past seven years. The show is now one of our most popular!” said veteran comedian Paul Anthony. He added: "We're thankful to our partners at Bay Street Theater and the incredible support from the communities on the East End. We're confident The 50+ COMEDY SHOW will be a big success on the east end, and we're looking forward to making it an annual addition to our comedy shows at Bay Street Theater. People need and WANT to laugh more, and our primary goal is to help them achieve that by bringing them top-quality comedy showcases. Our mantra this year has been LAUGH MORE IN '24!" Paul Anthony continued: "The comedians we'll be showcasing have been featured on late-night TV, streaming platforms, Atlantic City, Vegas, Mohegan Sun, the Catskills, the NYC comedy scene, and top venues around the country. We tell people that they would not see this level of comic talent all on one stage at other comedy shows. That's what distinguishes our shows. At the end of the day, we're out to make audiences laugh, forget about their worries for just a little while, and feel good about themselves! And that's what keeps us motivated. It's an incredible feeling to meet audience members after a performance and have them tell us how great they feel after laughing so hard. It is extremely rewarding, and we are very grateful to be able to do this!"



Tickets are $37 and $47 now and $47 and $57 "day of" and are available at our Box Office 11 AM - 5 PM Tuesday - Saturday and up until 30 minutes before the start of the performance, or 24/7 at BayStreet.org. ﻿



The 50+ COMEDY TOUR, Saturday, October 26th features:



Peter Bales

Peter Bales has appeared as a stand-up comedian at countless comedy clubs, corporate functions, and colleges across the country and has appeared on a variety of television networks, including FOX, A&E, Comedy Central, Lifetime, MTV, VH-1, and, most recently,

“The New Rascals Comedy Hour” podcast for XM Satellite Radio.

Peter has also hosted his own radio programs on NYC's WABC (770 AM) and WEVD (1050 AM). He studied at Chicago's famous “Second City” and, in the eighties, directed The Laughter Company, an improvisational comedy group that helped launch the careers of Rosie O'Donnell and Bob Nelson. Dr. Bales (Ph.D. in history SUNY Stony Brook 1992) is a member of the faculty of the Queensborough Community College of the City University of New York, worked as a writer/researcher for the History Channel, and is currently teaching a stand-up comedy class (“Stand-Up University”) on Long Island. He recently published a book, “How Come They Always Had Battles in National Parks? “a humorous yet entirely factual account of American History up through the Civil War.



John Ziegler

Born and raised in New York, John has performed stand-up comedy for over 15 years after careers as a counselor, an elementary school teacher, a consultant, a salesman, a personal trainer, a gym owner, a club manager, and several others that didn't make the resume cut. He won the 2016 "Funniest Comic on the East Coast" Contest at Mohegan Sun. John has opened for such comics as Sebastian Maniscalco, Gilbert Gottfried, Jim Breuer, and Robert Klein. He released his first Comedy Special, "Getting My Affairs in Order," in 2022, which is available on YouTube. In addition to being a self-proclaimed relationship expert John also finds himself to be an authority regarding the workplace. The youngest of six children from a Jewish family growing up in an Italian/Irish Catholic neighborhood has given John a unique perspective that has him confused to this day. He currently headlines clubs nationwide and regularly tours with legendary comedian Bobby Collins.



Maria Walsh

Maria Walsh has been a stand-up comedian for over 25 and is one of the hottest and most sought-after female comics in the country. At an early age, Maria found a knack for making people laugh by improvising jokes for her friends and family. After raising her kids, she took to the road, poking fun at family relationships and everything along the way. She has quickly risen to the top of the comedy scene, dazzling sold-out theaters and clubs nationwide. Maria's quick wit, hilarious material, and performance skills, combined with coordinating facial expressions, give her a memorable and commanding stage presence. This has earned her a place in the top echelon of the nation's comediennes, winning over young and old audiences with her unique brand of humor. Maria has performed in Vegas and is a regular on cruise lines and at top venues nationwide.



Eric Haft

Born and raised in New York, Eric Haft is quickly becoming one the most sought-after comedians in the country. His unique blend of everyday observations and his take on family and relationships has set him apart from many comics in the entertainment world. Eric Haft appeared at classic venues such as The Borgata Hotel & Casino, The Paramount, NYC Friar's Club, Gotham Comedy, Governor's Comedy, and many top theaters nationwide. Eric has opened and appeared with Kevin James, Rob Schneider, Gary Valentine, Bobby Collins, and many other top Comedians throughout the country. Eric gives a high-energy performance with his unique cast of characters and outrageous perspective on life.

Comedian Paul Anthony is a comic performer, producer, and promoter. He's performed his stand-up comedy at top venues around the country and has shared the stage with national headline comedians such as Louie Anderson, Robert Klein, and Gary Gulman. He's best known for his work as the producer of the Long Island Comedy Festival. Other productions Paul Anthony has created and produced include the annual New Year's LAUGHIN' Eve, The Berkshire Comedy Festival, Mom's Night Out Long Island, and the 50+ Comedy Tour. In 2011 he helped develop the Paramount Comedy Series in Huntington, producing and performing in 19 shows over three years. Paul Anthony lives in Massapequa with his wife Kathy and their Golden Doodle Marley, who is also the official Mascot of the Long Island Comedy Festival.

