Bay Street Theater to Present THE TEEMING AUTUMN Outdoor Benefit

Performers and attendees will be spaced out in a safe and social-distanced setting.

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced The Teeming Autumn, an outdoor performance and benefit dinner showcasing some of the most famous and beloved scenes, sonnets, and soliloquies of William Shakespeare, on Saturday, October 3, from 4 to 6 p.m. on the grounds of Christ Episcopal Church in Sag Harbor.

Rain date is scheduled for Sunday, October 4. Performers and attendees will be spaced out in a safe and social-distanced setting under the oak tree on the church's front lawn on the corner of High Street and Hampton Street. Tickets are $800 per group of four or $400 for two, and include a catered dinner by Calissa in Water Mill. For more information, contact Director of Development Kim Fink at kim@baystreet.org.



With performances by five actors from Bay Street's stage, The Teeming Autumn highlights a compilation of scenes, sonnets, and soliloquies from the works of William Shakespeare that are reflective of the autumn season. The program for the evening includes selections from such Tragedies as Macbeth and Hamlet; comedies such as Twelfth Night, As You Like It, and The Merchant of Venice; and histories such as Henry V and Richard II; in addition to Sonnet #73 and Sonnet #116. Performers include Director of Education Allen O'Reilly, professional theatre instructor and actor Teresa DeBerry, and actors Amanda Kristin Nichols, Xavier Pacheco, and Chauncy Thomas.



Teresa DeBerry has been a theater educator and professional actor, director, and choreographer for 40 years. She taught for the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia, where she was part of the team that created and implemented their most successful summer theater performance program for young actors. Teresa has taught, directed, and choreographed for Georgia Shakespeare, Theatre in the Square, Georgia Tech, and Emory University, where she co-taught a Shakespeare in Performance class with world famous author Salman Rushdie. As an actor, Teresa has performed with the Alliance Theatre, Cleveland Play House, Georgia Shakespeare, Cleveland Public Theatre, and many others.



Amanda Kristin Nichols is a graduate of The University of London-Royal Central School of Speech and Drama where she received her BA in Acting; The Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theater; and LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts. Bay Street Theater audiences will recognize her from the 2016 production of The Last Night of Ballyhoo, including the New Shakespeare Initiative and New Works Festival. Television and film credits include The Sinner, Mysteries at The Castle, Saturday in the Park, House of Teeth, and Strider.



Allen O'Reilly is Director of Education at Bay Street Theater and has worked as an educator and professional actor for over thirty years. He has served as Artistic Director at Young Audiences of Atlanta, Education Director at Georgia Shakespeare and, most recently, Education Programs Manager at Cleveland Play House. While at Georgia Shakespeare, he directed touring productions of Macbeth, Romeo and Juliet, Julius Caesar, and A Midsummer Night's Dream. His television and film credits include Sleepy Hollow, TURN: Washington's Spies, Bobby Jones: Stroke of Genius, The Assassin's Code and The Enormity of Life.



Xavier Pacheco is a New York-based actor and graduate of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art Summer Intensive in London. He has trained at Pace University, New York University, and with the Epic Theatre Ensemble at John Jay College, where he has performed Shakespeare Remix roles in the productions of Much Ado About Nothing, Henry VI, The Winter's Tale, and Hamlet. Other roles include Florizel in the New York Classical Theatre production of The Winter's Tale, and Ferdinand in the Delacorte Theatre production of The Tempest. He is winner of the 2013 National Shakespeare Competition at Lincoln Center. Film and television credits include Second-Hand NY and A Document of Madness.



Chauncy Thomas is a New York-based actor who Bay Street Theater audiences will recognize from the 2015 production of Of Mice and Men and the 2019 Literature Live! production of A Raisin in the Sun. He received BAs in Acting and Psychology from Washington University. Recent credits include Othello (Shakespeare Festival St. Louis), Topdog/Underdog (St. Louis Actors' Studio), Clybourne Park (St. Louis Rep), Jackie and Me (First Stage Children's Theatre), The Winter's Tale (Mustard Seed Theatre), and several productions at the The Black Rep including The Piano Lesson and The Real McCoy. Television and film credits include Così, Madam Secretary, and Marshall's Miracle.

