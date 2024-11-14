Bay Street Theater To Host Screening Of THE PREMIERE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts will screen THE PREMIERE on Sunday, December 15th at 3 pm. The feature film, a mockumentary about a documentary about trying to make a musical about a movie, fresh off its World Premiere at the 2024 Hamptons International Film Festival, returns to the set at Bay Street Theater (where most of it was shot)! The screening will be followed by a "talk back" and Q&A with filmmakers Sam Pezzullo and Christopher Bouckoms moderated by Tracy Mitchell Bay Street Theater's Executive Director.



THE PREMIERE is the directorial debut from Sam Pezzullo and Christopher Bouckoms, which finds a fresh twist on the mockumentary format. Sam (Pezzullo himself in his on-screen debut) is a painfully narcissistic theater producer attempting to realize a delusional creative vision: a musical version of his favorite movie, SCREAM, staged at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor, with an accompanying documentary chronicling what he believes will be an iconic journey. Along the way, he clashes with quirky characters played by beloved real-life locals to awkward and outrageous results.

Drawing inspiration from cringe comedy classics and crafted mainly through improvisation, THE PREMIERE is a keen satire about the Hamptons with a biting love letter to the community at its core. The film stars Sam Pezzullo, Alan Ceppos, Kristen Curcie, Mohna Hoppe, Ruby Jackson, Andrea Harum-Schiavoni, Catherine Schiavoini Bromberg, Scott Baker, Lorenzo Rodriquez, Christina Brown, and many others!

