Bay Street Theater To Host Screening Of PRIDE

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced a screening of PRIDE on Sunday, January 26th at 4 pm. The feature film will kick off a series of screenings brought to you by Hamptons Pride. Four unique LGBTQ+-themed films will be screened at Bay Street on the last Sunday of each month, January through April, with future titles to be announced.



Tom House of Hamptons Pride said, “Bay Street is giving us a wonderful opportunity to create a fun and engaging new social outlet, just in time for the long winter months. In the before-dinner hour on Last Sundays, we hope to grow what will become a vibrant community film series, and will work to make each screening one you won't want to miss. Help us make it a success! Write us with your thoughts or offers to volunteer at HamptonsPrideInc@gmail.com. And come out for our first, very inspiring PRIDE in January.”



The 2014 release PRIDE tracks an unlikely friendship forged in the summer of ‘84 between a small community of striking miners in Wales and a team of London-based gay activists who help fight their cause. With no end to the strike in sight, the urban activists venture into the countryside to deliver their donation in person and find they have more in common with the people of this struggling community than anyone on either side could have expected. Based on an extraordinary true story, this critically acclaimed crowd-pleaser is funny, moving, and sure to warm your heart.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 "day of" and can be purchased at the Bay Street Theater Box office from 11 AM-5 PM Tuesdays - Saturdays or until the time of screening, by calling the Box Office at 631.725.9500, or 24/7 online at BayStreet.org.

