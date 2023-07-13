Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts Summer Gala 2023

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center honored Julie Andrews, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Matthew Broderick.

By: Jul. 13, 2023

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts held its Summer Gala on Saturday, July 8, at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor with Lifetime Achievement Awards honoring Julie Andrews, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Matthew Broderick. Bay Street Board Member Carol Konner was honored for her many years of philanthropic support.

The event included a backstage tour giving VIPs a chance to check out the dressing rooms, costume and lights departments and walk through the Bay Street Signature Walls, with Bay Street actor's autographs, including Julie Andrews, Alec Baldwin, Harris Yulin, Mercedes Ruehl, Richard Kind, Jill Eikenberry, Kate Burton, and many others. A musical spectacular, WHERE DID WE GO RIGHT? A CELEBRATION IN SONG & SCENES from The Producers, How to Succeed…, Associate Artistic Director Will Pomerantz directed Victor/Victoria and Plaza Suite.

The honorees were awarded trophies with wonderful tributes by family and friends. Julie Andrews was celebrated with a heartfelt speech by her daughter Emma Walton Hamilton. Emma Walton Hamilton was one of the founders of the Bay Street Theater in 1991 with her husband, Steven Hamilton, and Sybil Christopher. The presentation included a quote from Julie Andrews’ memoir that described the six-month race to get the theater build and open for the first performances. The story included that Julie Andrews volunteered to help by making trips to the hardware store for rain gear on opening night because of a storm. Patrons entered the theater and were delighted yet puzzled to see “Mary Poppins” mopping the floor. Julie Andrews accepted her award by video as her granddaughter, actor Hope Hamilton, and son-in-law Steven Hamilton watched from the audience. 

Carol Konner, a powerhouse real estate developer and entrepreneur on the east end of long island, has been a long-time supporter and board member of The Bay Street Theater. Konner was honored and ‘roasted’ by her son, Greg. Greg Konner told the audience that his mother was very moved and impressed with his eulogy at his father’s funeral over 20 years ago. The next day she asked that Greg write a eulogy for her because she might want to inject some humor by “punching it up.” The hilarious send-up was met with much laughter by the audience as a proud mom, Carol Konner, accepted the award from her son.

John Benjamin Hickey presented the Bay Street Theater Lifetime Achievement Award to Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick. Hickey most recently directed the couple in the recent Broadway hit revival of Plaza Suite. Video clips of Parker backstage on Broadway as Annie at age 12 and Broderick at age 20, accepting his Tony Award, were shown to the audience. The videos served as a reminder of why these actors were being honored for their many decades of work in the theater. Sarah Jessica thanked the performers in the tribute, the Bay Street staff and board, and the patrons in the audience for their generosity. She said that although she is best known for her extensive film and television work, she is most at home in the theater. Broderick said he agreed with “about 90%” of his wife's words. The couple will be making their West End debuts in another production of Plaza Suite in the West End next year.

Isaac Mizrahi served as auctioneer with an assist from Bay Street’s Executive Director Tracy Mitchell and Artistic Director Scott Schwartz. The funds raised at the gala support Bay Street’s educational programs and initiatives. Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center that endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.

The Bay Street Theater Board of Trustees includes Steven Todrys (Chair), Patty Baker, Joy Behar, Luigi Caiola, David Fink, John Frawley, Dan Gasby, Wendy Harrison Hashmall, Richard Kind, Carol Konner, Stewart F. Lane, Riki Kane Larimer, Tracy A. Mitchell, Mala Sander, Flora Schnall, Scott Schwartz, Eric Segal, Christine Wächter-Campbell, and Ian Ziskin.

The 2023 Mainstage Season at Bay Street Theater is made possible, in part, by the Bay Street Theater Board of Trustees, Associate Producers David Fink, Keith Green & Ann Ciardullo, Myra Hackel, and Wendy Hashmall, The Shubert Foundation, New York State Council on the Arts, Suffolk County Department of Economic Development and Planning: Office of Cultural Affairs, The Neuwirth Foundation, AARP Long Island, Adam Miller Group, Advantage Title, CeeJack Team, Channing Daughters, Corcoran, Dave Bofill Marine, Fisher’s Home Furnishings, Hollander Design Landscape Architects, LaGuardia Design Group, Maggio Environmental Services, Mala Sander + Team, National Grid, Northwell Health, Peconic Landing, PSEG Long Island, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, Unlimited Earth Care, Weill Cornell Medicine.

For more information, visit www.baystreet.org

Photography by Barry Gordin

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts Summer Gala 2023
Lenny Lane & Frankie Lane & Jack Chasen
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts Summer Gala 2023
Julie Andrews accepting her Bay Street Theater Award
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts Summer Gala 2023
Greg Konner & Carol Konner
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts Summer Gala 2023
Stephen Hamilton, Hope Hamilton & Emma Walton Hamilton 
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts Summer Gala 2023
Douglas C. Petri, Ed Littlefield & Bruce T. Sloane
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts Summer Gala 2023
Ada Samuelson & Tommy DeMaio
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts Summer Gala 2023
Tracy Mitchell & Liz Temkin
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts Summer Gala 2023
Jane & Barton Shallott
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts Summer Gala 2023
Wendy & David Marsmall
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts Summer Gala 2023
Leslie & Katerina Feldman
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts Summer Gala 2023
Jonan & Leslie Mayer
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts Summer Gala 2023
Joyce & Eric Segal
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts Summer Gala 2023
Deb Zum & Jane Baron Sherman
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts Summer Gala 2023
Julia Motyka, Esme Schwartz & Scott Schwartz

 




From This Author - James Blinken

James Blinken is an active Emerson student currently located in NYC and Boston. He has grown up and performed in yearly musicals and plays since middle school and has gone on to put on his own theatri... (read more about this author)

