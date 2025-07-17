Bay Street Theater Hosts Third Annual HEROES NIGHT Featuring Free Tickets to BONNIE & CLYDE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bay Street Theater has announced its third annual HEROES NIGHT, taking place Wednesday, July 30, 2025, in Sag Harbor. The evening will honor local first responders, educators, healthcare workers, and other community heroes with a complimentary preview performance of Bonnie & Clyde: The Musical, as a heartfelt thank-you for their tireless service.

The high-energy production features bold choreography and a powerful score that tells the story of America’s most notorious outlaw couple. The performance begins at 7:00 p.m., with the box office opening at 6:30 p.m. Eligible heroes—including firefighters, police officers, teachers, nurses, and EMTs—may reserve up to two free tickets by calling the Bay Street Box Office at (631) 725-0818.

“In recognizing those who give so much of themselves to our community, we're delighted to open our doors and say ‘thank you’ in a meaningful way,” said Bay Street Theater Executive Director Tracy Mitchell. “Our heroes inspire us every day, and it is our privilege to honor their dedication with an evening of world-class theatre.”

This year’s HEROES NIGHT is made possible through the generous support of ten local sponsors: Advantage Title, Ben Krupinski Builder, DIME, GeekHampton, Maggio Environmental, Mala Sander and Team, PSEG Long Island, Rocco Carriero Wealth Management, The Awning Company, and Weber & Grahn.

About the 2025 Bay Street Mainstage Season

Under the artistic direction of Scott Schwartz, Bay Street Theater’s 2025 Mainstage Season offers a powerful trio of productions exploring love, doubt, and defiance. The season opened with Bob & Jean: A Love Story by Pulitzer Prize and Tony winner Robert Schenkkan, continued with DECEIVED, a gripping new adaptation of Gaslight, and concludes with the high-octane Bonnie & Clyde: The Musical. Together, the season reflects Bay Street’s mission to present transformative, emotionally resonant theater on Long Island’s East End.

For more information, visit baystreet.org.