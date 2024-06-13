Bay Street Theater Celebrates the Success of Inaugural Summer Sunday Tea Dance, 'Swifty Sunday'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts in partnership with the LGBT Network, and the Long Island LGBT Chamber of Commerce was thrilled to host SWIFTY SUNDAY, the debut of a series of themed SUMMER SUNDAY TEA DANCES to be held on the Bay Street Theater patio and in its adjacent indoor bar throughout the rest of the Summer on June 30th, July 7th, July 14th, August 11th, August 18th, and August 25th. Each Sunday will feature a different EPICALLY FUN theme!



The kickoff party on June 9th SWIFTY SUNDAY, featured Taylor Swift's most singable and danceable hits! See photos! A good time was had by ALL.



Other Sundays will follow up with themes such as SHOWTUNE SUNDAYS, featuring classic Broadway hit music, and so much more. ... BUT most importantly, next up on Sunday, June 30th is 80's FLASHBACK SUNDAY featuring a live DJ spinning the best of the 80's, with an 80's themed cocktail special. Wait, did someone say frozen strawberry daiquiris?!?



SUMMER SUNDAY TEA DANCES are the third partnership between Bay Street Theater, the LGBT Network, and the Long Island LGBT Chamber of Commerce. In addition, Room & Board purveyors of modern furniture & home decor designed to fit your modern life, joins as a sponsor.



Open to all, 21 and over, the festivities run from 4.30 - 6 p.m. The event is co-sponsored by the LGBT Network and the Long Island LGBT Chamber of Commerce.



The Honorary Host Committee includes

David Lawenda & Kevin Menard

Robert Marc & Gunnar Spaulding

Albert Bianchini & Kyle Barisich

David Scott & Alex Pashkowsky



These social mixers are the perfect casual antidote for wrapping up a weekend on the East End! Plus, attendees are invited to come early or stay after to catch a show on Bay Street's Mainstage, with Sunday matinee performances at 2 p.m. and evening performances at 7 p.m. The series of events will offer creative cocktail specials, light bites, fabulous music, and LOTS OF DANCING.



Tickets are $20 and are available at BayStreet.org 24/7 or by calling or visiting the Box Office at 631.725.9500. The box office is open 7 days a week 11 a.m. to an hour before the evening's theatrical performance

