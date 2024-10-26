Bay Street Theater Announces THINK YOU'RE FUNNY? Stand-Up Comedy Class Graduation Show in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts have announced the THINK YOU'RE FUNNY? Stand-Up Comedy Class Graduation Show! on Tuesday, November 26th at 8 PM.

The THINK YOU'RE FUNNY? Graduation Show returns to Bay Street Theater for its 2nd year with an all-new line-up of hilarious, aspiring comedians. The Comedy Class, now in its sophomore year at Bay Street Theater, has quickly become one of the theater's most popular Educational Programs. Comedian Paul Anthony, who teaches the class, had this to say: “Our Think You're Funny? Comedy Class is a six-week intensive. Our students learn the ins and outs of stand-up comedy, we help them develop a 5-minute stand-up set, and the best part is they get to perform their comedy material live in front of an audience on stage at Bay Street Theater during the hilarious Graduation Show!” He added: “Trying stand-up comedy is one of the top items on people's bucket lists, regardless of age. It's true. Ask any of your friends, and they'll tell you. Most people watch stand-up comedy on TV or see a live performance, thinking, ‘I could do that!' Well, our comedy class helps them prove that they can! After 6 weeks, our comedians are ready to take the stage and bring the funny. We're very pleased to partner with Bay Street on this exciting and fun project. We're really looking forward to the graduation show. People need to laugh more, and we will help them achieve that!”



The performance will feature eleven hysterical new comedians on the Bay Street Theater stage, including, in alphabetical order, Catherine Bromberg, Kieran Brew, Gordon Ebanks, Lynne Goldberg, Dan Hayes, Ruby Jackson, Steve Reiner, Emily Sklar, Cynthia Wells, Talia Wenban, and Kristin Whiting. The show will be hosted by Paul Anthony of Bay Street's smash hit, the HA HA HAMPTONS Comedy Tour, and will feature a yet-to-be-announced national headliner on hand to close out the show!



Tickets are $25 and are available at our Box Office 11 AM - 5 PM, Tuesdays - Saturdays at 631.725.9500 or 24/7 at BayStreet.org.

About Paul Anthony:

Comedian Paul Anthony is a comic Performer, Producer and Promoter. He's performed his stand-up comedy at top venues around the country and has shared the stage with national headline comedians such as Louie Anderson, Robert Klein and Gary Gulman. In 2006 he launched the Long Island Comedy Festival. Other productions Paul Anthony has created and produced include Mom's Night Out Long Island, the 50+ Comedy Tour and the new Ha Ha Hamptons Comedy Tour launched in 2022. Paul Anthony lives in Massapequa with his wife Kathy and their Golden Doodle Marley, who is also the official Mascot of the Long Island Comedy Festival.

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, that endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.

