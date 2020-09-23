Bay Street Theater Announces Online Workshops This Fall

Sessions will be held online via Zoom.

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce two online workshops, Acting For The Camera with Don Stephenson and Musical Theater Club: Reading Ragtime! with Marcia Milgrom Dodge are open for registration. Sessions will be held online via Zoom. Registrants will receive private links to join each session via email from week to week. For additional information, contact Director of Education Allen O'Reilly at allen@baystreet.org.



Acting For The Camera With Don Stephenson will be held online via Zoom Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. starting October 6. This 12-part course will provide adults and kids ages 13 and up an introduction to acting for the camera, where they will gain knowledge in techniques specific to television and film. Using a variety of scripts from productions currently or formerly cast and shot in New York and Los Angeles, Stephenson will provide a practical method of acting for the camera through intensive scene work; students will have online access to this material, and will be assigned multiple scenes (dialogues) over the course of the class. The fee is $500 for 12 sessions.



Musical Theater Club: Reading Ragtime! will be held online via Zoom Wednesdays from 7 to 8:30 p.m. starting October 7. The five-part reading club and musical theater workshop, led by Broadway director Marcia Milgrom Dodge, will be available to adults only. Inspired by Oprah's Book Club, this interactive musical reading club is for theater lovers everywhere. Over the course of five sessions, participants will read through and dissect the script of the Broadway musical Ragtime! to get a behind the scenes look at how a director first approaches a script and what secrets can be found in the text. All participants will have the option of playing a part in the reading of the script, as well as the opportunity to ask Ms. Dodge questions about the theater industry. The fee is $100 for five sessions.



Bay Street audiences will know actor and director Don Stephenson from the Mainstage production of Lend Me A Tenor, which he directed in 2013. In addition, he directed Titanic at Lincoln Center, Broadway Classics at Carnegie Hall, Of Mice And Manhattan for The Millennium Stage at The Kennedy Center, Noises Off at Asolo Rep, The Other Place at The Alley Theatre, A Comedy Of Tenors (Broadway World Nominee Best Director Of A Play), The Producers, and many more. As an actor, Don starred as Leo Bloom in the Tony Award-winning Broadway production of The Producers and played The D'ysquith Family in the Tony Award-winning A Gentleman's Guide To Love And Murder. He created roles in the original Broadway casts of Titanic, Parade, Dracula, and By Jeeves. Other Broadway credits include Rock Of Ages, the Tony Award-winning revival of Private Lives, and Wonderful Town at Lincoln Center.



Marcia Milgrom Dodge (MMD) is a Tony Award- and Drama Desk Award-nominated director and choreographer. Her 2009-10 Broadway revival and Kennedy Center production of Ragtime, for which she received both nominations, was the culmination of a 30-year career in regional and Off-Broadway, which included directing Bay Street's productions of Fit To Print, Hair, Once On This Island, and others. She appears as herself in Disney+ Encore! as the Theatre Director in the episodes Annie and Ragtime!, streaming now. National tours include TWUSA's Curious George and Seussical, the South Korean musical Cookin', and Ragtime!. In 2020, she produced the Bay Street online talk show series, Backstage With MMD: Random Notes & Anecdotes From Productions Directed By Marcia Milgrom Dodge.



Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.

