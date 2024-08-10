Bay Street Theater Announces New Board Of Trustees Members

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bay Street Theater and Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the appointment of seven distinguished individuals to its Board of Trustees. These new members bring a wealth of experience and diverse backgrounds, reflecting the theater's commitment to enriching the community through arts, culture, and education.

The new board members include:

Myra Hackel: Former assistant to the Creative Director Worldwide of Gucci and President of Bergdorf Goodman. Myra's extensive experience in luxury brand management and event coordination will significantly contribute to the theater's vision and mission.

Nina Lesavoy: Founder of Avec Capital, Nina's expertise in finance and investment will provide valuable insights as Bay Street Theater continues to grow and innovate in its programming and outreach.

Jennifer Bartley: A dedicated non-profit fundraiser, Jennifer's passion for philanthropy and community engagement will enhance the theater's fundraising efforts and community initiatives.

Loretta Kaufman: A freelance author with a rich background in storytelling and communication, Loretta's creativity and storytelling prowess align perfectly with Bay Street's mission to inspire through the arts.

Elise Leve: A Senior Mortgage Banker with Citizens Bank, N.A. For over 30 years, Elise has been a prominent mortgage banker and educator in the residential mortgage lending industry. Elise's financial acumen and marketing skills will assist the theater to grow with sound fiscal management and sustainability.

Lynn Mestel: Founder and former CEO of a national legal temporary staffing, ediscovery, and recruiting company, Lynn is currently studying acting and brings a unique perspective to the board. Her business acumen will foster new connections within the arts community and enhance the theater's engagement with emerging talents.

Keith Green: A former advertising executive, Keith and his partner Ann Ciardullo now run a successful real estate partnership at Sotheby's. His marketing and real estate expertise will help Bay Street move forward in securing a long-term home for the theater.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome these seven talented individuals to our Board of Trustees,” said Bay Street's Executive Director, Tracy Mitchell. "Their diverse backgrounds and expertise will undoubtedly help us navigate the organization's future and further our mission of providing top-notch theatrical productions and educational programs.”



“I'm so excited to welcome our new Board members,” said Bay Street's Board Chair, Steve Todrys. “Their addition comes at an exciting time for Bay Street Theater as we continue to build upon our legacy of artistic excellence and community involvement. Their guidance and support will be invaluable as the theater looks to expand its reach and impact.”

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center that endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.

Photo Credit: Barry Gordin

Comments