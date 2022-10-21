Bay Street Hosts Sensory Friendly Performance Of ALL THINGS EQUAL

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced a Sensory Friendly performance of its 2022 Literature Live! production All Things Equal: The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Saturday, November 5, at 2 p.m. Those interested in purchasing tickets may call the Box Office Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., or 24/7 at baystreet.org. Previews begin Thursday, November 3, and the show will run through Sunday, November 27.



Sensory Friendly performances are designed to welcome individuals with autism and others with sensory sensitivities by providing a comfortable theater-going experience that may be viewed and enjoyed alongside their families and friends.



Technical adjustments to the production include:

A reduction of sound levels with a focus on startling noises

A reduction in stage lighting that may be overwhelming to some

Additional ambient lighting so that patrons can better view their surroundings if they choose to move around or exit the theater.

Designated quiet spaces are available to those who wish to take a break from the performance, and all patrons are free to speak and leave their seats as they wish. A sensory guide to Bay Street Theater and the production will be available.



All Things Equal: The Life & Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a one-act, 90-minute play written by Tony Award-winning playwright, Rupert Holmes. The show is directed by Laley Lippard and stars Michelle Azar as the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Additional team members include Producer, Scott Stander; Technical Supervisor, Brian Graham; and Ruth Bader Ginsburg standby, Jean Kaufmann.



Michelle Azar is a seasoned actress with vast stage and screen experience, including appearances in NCIS: Los Angeles, How To Get Away With Murder, and Criminal Minds, among many more. Onstage her one-woman show, From Baghdad To Brooklyn, continues to tour around the country after its sold-out premiere at the United Solo Festival in New York City.



Laley Lippard is an accomplished director who has directed and collaborated with countless nationally acclaimed theaters across the country, including the Steppenwolf Theatre Company and The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, among many others. She is the co-founder and co-executive producer of The Chicago Home Theater Festival.



Bay Street Theater is looking forward to having this terrific team collaborating together to share Ruth Bader Ginsburg's story with the next generation.



"I believe All Things Equal: The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg will bring together the Bay Street audience and the glorious RBG in an enlightening and touching encounter with the remarkable person "behind the initials," says playwright Rupert Holmes. "All Things Equal offers each theater-goer the chance better to know this woman, her yearning for equality, and her love for this nation's precious institutions: Ruth ... Justice ... and the American way."



Additional information about the show, including cast and creative team bios and headshots, can be found HERE.



Public performances will be offered Thursdays at 7 p.m.; Fridays at 8 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $35 and are available online 24/7 at baystreet.org or by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500, open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Groups of 10 or more are welcome and receive special discount if reserved directly through the Box Office.



Additional weekday performances are provided for free, to any school group who wishes to come. Literature Live! is an annual BOCES-approved Arts-in-Education program where teachers are provided curriculum guides in advance to help with content and additional aspects of learning. Each student performance will be followed by a talkback and Q&A session with various members of the team and the audience.



Free admission will be offered to all school students, teachers, and administrators who may reserve weekday performances at times that work for them on a first-come, first-served basis, by calling the administrative office at 631-725-0818 or by emailing the Director of Education & Community Outreach, Allen O'Reilly at allen@baystreet.org.



Literature Live! is made made possible by lead sponsor, Century Arts Foundation. Other sponsors include the Irvin Stern Foundation, Sunny & Abe Rosenberg Foundation, The Neuwirth Foundation, Suffolk County Department of Economic Development and Planning, The Dana Foundation, The Town of Southampton, Bridgehampton Association, Rea Charitable Trust Grant, Anonymous, Hilaria & Alec Baldwin Foundation, Burner Law Group, Dime Bank, PSEG Long Island, and Sag Harbor Books.



Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. All attendance is available via touchless ticketing. Masks are optional upon entry to the theater and when seated. For full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org.



Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, that endeavors to innovate, educate, motivate and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a beacon, social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, a center for innovation and new work development, and a home for a community of artists.