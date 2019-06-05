BWW Review: The World Premiere of THE PROMPTER at Bay Street Theatre

Kicking off their 28th season of surefire hits, the Bay Street Theatre offers the world premiere of Wade Dooley's The Prompter. Initially, the Sag Harbor, Long Island, venue presented a reading of the one-act play last year during their annual New Works Festival to much praise. Running through June 16th, it is thrilling to see how the show has developed.

In Mr. Dooley's debut as a playwright, the story recalls his own time as a prompter. He reminiscences about his work with fictional legendary actress Irene Young portrayed by actual legendary actress Tovah Feldshuh. Mr. Dooley and Ms. Feldshuh are a fantastic team, and the show has come along well since last year.

One thing clear is that Bay Street is an ideal spot for this sort of production. Everyone loves a behind-the-scenes story, and the intimate, three hundred seat theatre allows the cast to engage the audience. The stage is at floor level with the audience within an arm's reach. The enthusiasm among everyone in the theatre is evident.

It will be exciting to see where this production goes. It is a delightful piece, and the East End can say, "we saw it first." An intriguing story and great cast make for an entertaining night of theatre.

The Prompter runs at the Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor through June 16th. For more information and to purchase tickets, please call (631) 725-9500 or visit www.baystreet.org.

Starring Tovah Feldshuh and Wade Dooley

Created by Wade Dooley, Set Design by Kevin Depinet, Lighting Design by Mike Billings, Costume Design by Tracy Christensen, Sound Design by Jon Weston, Wigs & Hair & Make-Up by J. Jared Janas, Prop Design by Andrew Diaz, Stage Management by Denise Yaney, with casting by Binder Casting

