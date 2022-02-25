BWW Review: THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES at Theatre Three

Port Jefferson's Theatre Three indeed has a hit with their current offering The Marvelous Wonderettes. Running through March 26th, the adorable production is superbly directed by Long Island theatre vet Linda May. This show hasn't been on Broadway, per se, but it did have two off-Broadway runs in 2008 and 2016 well as inspiring several spin-offs. There have been many local productions of this show and it's easy to understand why: it is a fun, nostalgic show.

The jukebox musical centers on a group of singing friends - think The Andrews Sisters as a quartette - who are asked to perform at their prom. Technically, we also see them singing at their ten-year reunion as the first act is the prom and the second act is their reunion. Created by Roger Bean, the enjoyable score is cleverly curated songs from the 1950's and 1960's and Theatre Three's cast is quite impressive with their performances.

The cast consists of four very talented women: Ashley Brooke, Kate Keating, Noelle McLeer and Cassidy Rose O'Brien. They are each excellent in their respective roles and their comedic delivery is top-notch. You'll notice that each of their distinct personalities complement each other well. Their harmonies as well as their individual performances are endearing and strong. A top moment that brings boisterous laughter is when they pick someone from the audience to join them on stage. Yes, folks, there is a lot of audience acknowledgement.

Indeed, Ms. May's clever creative team is as brilliant as the cast. Randall Parsons' scenic design is charming as we're in the school's decorated gymnasium for the whole show. This is heightened with Robert W. Henderson, Jr's beautiful, atmospheric lighting and the excellent live band headed up by Cesar Flores. And the costumes by Ronald Green III are superb. The bright colors and styles of their dresses really bring the 50s/60s vibe. This is really a visually stunning show along with the fun music.

As you can tell, Theatre Three's incarnation of The Marvelous Wonderettes is certainly a must see this winter. An entertaining and fabulous cast, fun music, and the gorgeous Theatre Three make for an enjoyable night of theatre.

For tickets and more visit https://www.theatrethree.com/wonderettes.html