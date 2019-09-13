BWW Review: SWING! at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre At CM Performing Arts Center

Revues are great fun. Who doesn't love a dose of nostalgia? In Swing!, we enjoy an ode to the Swing era of Jazz, roughly from the 1930s to the mid-1940s. In a revue, there is no central plot; it is a concert of sorts, but theatre etiquette rules still apply.

Now playing at the adorable Noel S. Ruiz Theatre through September 28th, the lush show features a superb ensemble cast each of whom gets to shine. They're young, but they seem to "get" this type of music, so devotees of this type of this style need not worry. Some of the iconic artists featured in the fun score are Duke Ellington, Casey MacGill, and Johnny Mercer. And, you're sure to recognize some of the classic song including "It Don't Mean A Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing) and "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy"

The singers are theatre vets Steven Charles, Emily Edwards, Debbie Hecht, Bobby Peterson, and Kyle Petty. There is also a team of incredible dancers, and they all serve the score well. Of course, you cannot do Swing without a big band. Matty And The Eighth Notes, a fantastic set of musicians led by Music Director Matthew W. Surico, sits right on stage with the cast. In suits, they add to the ambiance.

I'm thrilled this type of show exists. Seeing the music of a past era is surreal. Swing! is sure to be another hit for Oakdale's Noel S. Ruiz Theatre. It's great sometimes to see a show that's just plain old fun and not have a "message."

CM Performing Arts Center presents Swing at the Noel S. Ruiz Theatre through September 28th. For more information and to purchase tickets, please call 631-218-2810 or visit www.cmpac.com

Original Concept by Paul Kelley, Direction & Choreography by Ashley Nicastro, Music Direction by Matthew W. Surico, Stage Management by TJ Smith, Dance Captain is Juliana Jagielo, Sound Design by Carlos Dias, Lighting Design by Alison Weinberger, Costume Design by Ronald Green III, Set Design by Patrick Grossman

Starring Steven Charles, Emily Edwards, Debbie Hecht, Bobby Peterson, Kyle Petty Miguel A. Almanzar, Kevin Burns, Gabrielle Farah, Steffy Jolin, Christian W. Kalinowski, Jojo Minasi, Jaclyn Ruggero, Adriana M. Scheer, David DiMarzo, and Juliana Jagielo





