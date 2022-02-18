BWW Review: ROCK OF AGES at John W. Engeman Theatre

The John W. Engeman Theatre certainly has another hit with their current offering of Rock Of Ages. Running through March 13th at the exquisite Northport venue, this Tony nominee celebrates all things 80's with some of music's greatest songs making up the score. Created by Chris D'Arienzo, there are several story lines woven throughout this raucous musical directed by Igor Goldin.

Drew, excellently portrayed by Dan Hoy, and Sherrie, beautifully portrayed by Bailee Endebrock, are both up-and-comers living on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles. Drew is a bartender who aspires to be a rock star and Sherrie wants to become an actress. Not only do they navigate their lives on The Strip, but they also navigate their feeling for each other. Ms. Endebrock and Mr. Hoy make a wonderful team and have great chemistry. You will absolutely melt at their stellar rendition of "The Search Is Over".

Drew works at the Bourbon Room owned by Dennis hilariously portrayed by Erik Schark. The club faces closing if a greedy real estate developer has his way. In between auditions, Sherrie works at a strip club owned by Justice in a powerhouse performance by the fabulous Renee Titus. You are going to adore her take in the "Harden My Heart"/"Shadows Of The Night" medley. In addition, you'll be rolling in the isles at Matt DaSilva's performance as Lonny, the zany narrator. This role commands perfect comedic timing and delivery and Mr. DaSilva does not disappoint.

In the event of the possible demolition of the Bourbon Room, Dennis tries to coordinate one last amazing night at the club. Enter Stacee Jaxx superbly portrayed by Nick Bernardi. Stacee just parted ways with his band, but is asked to perform for Bourbon Room's last night. Mr. Bernardi gives a spectacular showing of the womanizing, self-loving singer.

Speaking of Bourbon Room's closing due to the development of the Sunset Strip, in a scenario not so unfamiliar today, we see a large protest led by Regina splendidly portrayed by Daria Pilar Redus. She convinces Fraz, perfectly and uproariously portrayed by Sean Widener, to join their side.

I really could go on and on (and on, and on) about everyone in this talented and stunning cast, but the creative team is spectacular as well.

Kyle Dixon's set is smartly minimal with a bi-level structure making great use of the large stage. The cast is pretty much running around as constantly as they are singing thanks to Natalie Malotke's brilliant choreography. This is excellently enhanced by Jose Santiago's gorgeous, atmospheric lighting and Kurt Alger's dazzling costumes. In addition, you are going to love the incredible band headed up by Music Director Jeff Cox that sits on stage with the cast.

Indeed, the Engeman's amazing incarnation of Rock Of Ages is a must see this winter. A stellar cast, rocking 80's music, and the gorgeous Engeman theare make for a fun night of theatre. If you're "lookin' for nothin' but a good time" it definitely doesn't "get better than this".