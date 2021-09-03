BWW Review: NEWSIES presented by The Gateway at the Patchogue Theatre

The summer is winding down in a big way on the Long Island theatre scene. The hit musical, Newsies, is being presented by The Gateway at the beautiful Patchogue Theatre and this offering is a must see. Running through September 11th and directed by Larry Raben, the Broadway caliber cast is superb and you'll find yourself thinking about how this tale, set in the 1890's, still applies today.

Based on the 1992 film inspired by an actual newsboy strike in 1899, the Tony winning stage incarnation is created by Alan Menken (Music), Jack Feldman (Lyrics), and Harvey Fierstein. We follow Jack Kelly, strongly portrayed by Alex Prakken, lead a paradigm shifting protest among local NYC newspaper carriers going up against skeevy newspaper titan Joseph Pulitzer, portrayed by David Engel. Additionally, Jack begins to fall for a strong and delightfully sassy reporter, Katherine, portrayed by Molly Rushing, but that is, shall we say, complicated.

Indeed, audience favorites among the score include "King Of New York" and "Seize The Day" and thunderous applause abound for the incredible dancing and acrobatics throughout the production. Choreographer Chaz Wolcott did a masterful job with these brilliant people. Tracie VanLaw's scenic design is beautiful and reminiscent of the Broadway incarnation. This is enhanced by Elizabeth Marquis Silva atmospheric lighting design and the amazing band headed up by Andrew Hailie Austin. It certainly seems everyone is enjoying their time with this production.

And so, The Gateway's wonderful production of Newsies at The Patchogue Theater is a thrilling way to end the Summer. It has everything; a remarkable cast, makes you feel hope and joy yet also anger and it has its vulnerable moments. And, even though we've come a long way as a society, we reflect on the work that still needs to be done today. This great show, the exquisite cast, and the beautiful Patchogue Theatre make for a great night of theatre.