BWW Review: HEAD OVER HEELS at The Gateway

Happy Pride! June is starting off splendidly with The Gateway's wonderful incarnation of Head Over Heels. Running through June 26th, this Keith Andrews directed mounting boasts an extraordinary cast and the fun music of the Go-Go's. Not to mention they are using the same sets and costumes from the Broadway production. Indeed, this show should be on the list for your summer viewing.

Jeff Whitty conceived the flashy show and wrote the original book that was then adapted by James Magruder. The tale is based on Sir Philip Sidney's The Arcadia that was published in the 16th century. In this musical version, we follow the royal family of Arcadia on their journey to keep their famous "Beat". Music of the 80's combined with a tale from the 16th century? This is certainly an interesting fusion.

In the stellar cast, Tyson Jennette strongly portrays Basilious, the King of Arcadia. Basilious' wife, Gynecia, is stunningly portrayed by Jennifer Byrne. They have a great rapport and make a superb team. Their daughters, Pamela and Philoclea, are excellently portrayed by Renee Marie Titus and Molly Rushing, respectively. Both are fantastic in their roles and you can tell everyone is enjoying their time in this show. I could go on and on (and on!) about this beautiful cast, but, really, the entire cast is truly brilliant.

On the clever creative team, Vincent Ortega choreographs the energetic and engaging cast. This is undeniably heightened by Brittany Loesch's first-rate scenic design and Kim Hanson's atmospheric lighting. The enchanting costumes, as mentioned earlier, are from the Broadway production, along with the sets. And if you are an 80's kid like me, you'll be dancing in your seats to the score. Some of the Go-Go's biggest hits are included like the title song, "Our Lips Are Sealed", "Vacation", and "We Got the Beat". And be sure to look out for Turner Riley's enchanting lead in the performance of "Heaven is a Place on Earth". The exuberant cast makes sure everyone in the enthusiastic audience is having a great time.

And so, Head Over Heels absolutely needs to be added to your list this season. The fantastic cast, the entrancing amalgamation of old and new, and the historic Gateway Playhouse make for a thrilling night of theatre.

Photo credit Jeff Bellante