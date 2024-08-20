Auditions For A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE At Bay Street Theater to be Held in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts will hold auditions for this year's Literature Live! production of A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE by Tennessee Williams to be directed by Stephen Hamilton. No phone calls, please. Local actors are encouraged to audition. All rehearsals and performances will be held at the Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor, NY. Actors who reside within a 50-mile radius of Sag Harbor are strongly urged to attend. Housing is not provided. Performers of all ethnic and racial backgrounds are encouraged to attend.



Rehearsals begin October 24th. Performances for schools run Mondays - Fridays, November 12th - 27th, and performances for the public run Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, November 11-December 01, 2024.

Audition Details

TYA EPA - Sag Harbor, NY

Bay Street Theater

Call Type

Equity Principal Audition



Date of Audition

Monday, September 9, 2024

9:30 am-5:30 pm

Lunch Break-1 pm-2 pm



Location

Bay Street Theater

Corner of Bay & Main St.

Sag Harbor, NY



Personnel

Stephen Hamilton—Director

Scott Schwartz—Artistic Director

Will Pomerantz—Artistic Associate

John Sullivan—Associate Producer



Contract

TYA Weekly Performance $615.00 per week



Seeking

M/F Actors with local housing. Refer to Breakdown



Preparation

Prepare one side of your choice for the audition. The theatre will provide a reader. Sides can be located at: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/14t69pt-HuYwuZIB6U9PIlqROEtk5rJs7?usp=sharing



Stage Manager Submissions

Stage Managers, who wish to be considered for the season, may submit resume and cover letter by clicking lick on the provided link: https://forms.gle/uMCP9deZ6QDWFjxk9



Video Submissions

Actors unable to attend the audition may submit a self-tape audition:

https://forms.gle/5yQgqbMCwZDKoPq88

Equity contracts prohibit discrimination. Equity is committed to diversity and encourages all its employers to engage in a policy of equal opportunity designed to promote a positive model of inclusion. As such, Equity encourages performers of all ethnicities, gender identities and ages, and those with disabilities, to submit.



Other

- Performers of all ethnic and racial backgrounds are encouraged to attend.

- Actors with local housing are strongly encouraged to attend.



A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE

By Tennessee Williams

Director: Steve Hamilton

Contract Dates: October 24-December 01, 2024

PLEASE NOTE: ACTORS OF ALL RACES AND ETHNICITIES ARE ENCOURAGED TO

AUDITION FOR ALL ROLES.

BLANCHE DuBOIS — Female Identifying. Age: Early to mid-30s. A delicate, refined Southern woman. Complex, emotional, and hides her perception and intelligence behind a facade of gentility and charm.

STANLEY KOWALSKI — Male Identifying. Age: Mid 20s to 30 Strong, masculine, and primal man with a raw sexual energy. Working class. He is direct, brutally honest, and confident, with little patience for pretense or weakness.

STELLA KOWALSKI — Female Identifying. Age: Mid 20s to 30s Blanche's younger sister and Stanley's wife. She is warm, gentle, and deeply in love with Stanley.

HAROLD “MITCH” MITCHELL — Male Identifying. Age: Mid 20's to 30s. Mitch is one of Stanley's friends and a potential suitor for Blanche. More sensitive and gentlemanly than Stanley. A strong sense of duty.

EUNICE HUBELL — Female Identifying. Age: 30s to 40s. Eunice is the Kowalskis' upstairs neighbor and landlady.

STEVE HUBELL — Male Identifying. Age: Mid 30's to 40's. T Steve is Eunice's husband, a rough, working-class man who often joins Stanley in his poker games.

PABLO GONZALEZ — Male Identifying. Latin. Pablo is one of Stanley's poker-playing friends.

DOCTOR — Male Identifying. Age: Mid 40's to 60's. Calm, professional, conveying a sense of authority and quiet compassion.

NURSE (MATRON) — Female Identifying. Age: 40s to 60s. A Stern, no-nonsense woman who assists in taking Blanche away. (Doubles: Mexican Woman)

MEXICAN WOMAN — Female Identifying. Age: 40s to 60s. Latin. The Mexican Woman sells flowers for the dead



