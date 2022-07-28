Andrew Barth Feldman, Teal Wicks, Brandon Victor Dixon & More to Headline BROADWAY OUT EAST at Calissa

Broadway Out East will return this summer season at Calissa. The Mediterranean hotspot located at 1020 Montauk Highway will host a series of performances by some of Broadway's most talented stars including Andrew Barth Feldman, Teal Wicks, Kathryn Allison, and Brandon Victor Dixon. Broadway Out East is produced by Justin Smith, the Concertmaster of Dear Evan Hansen. Performances at Calissa will take place each Thursday from August 4th, through August 25th.

The all-star lineup at Calissa includes some of the biggest names straight from Times Square, kicking off with Dear Evan Hansen's Andrew Barth Feldman performing live on August 4th. Teal Wicks who has been in Broadway's Wicked will headline on August 11th. Company star Kathryn Allison will take the stage at Calissa on August 18th. And Tony award nominee Brandon Victor Dixon from FOX's "RENT: Live" and NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert'' will close out Broadway Out East at Calissa on August 25th.

"We are so excited to bring some of the world's top musical names to our stage again this summer. Broadway's brightest stars will come to Calissa for show-stopping performances each week in August and we cannot wait to sit in the front row for it alongside our guests," said Civetta Hospitality partner Kylie Monagan.

Each Broadway Out East show kicks off at 8pm, rain or shine under Calissa's tent in the garden. Dinner and show comes with a $100 minimum spend per person for each Broadway Out East performance. More information and reservations can be found by visiting calissahamptons.com.

Calissa (1020 Montauk Highway) in Water Mill is open for its fifth year, offering seafood and Greek dishes seven days a week all year round. The name Calissa is derived from the brightest constellation in the summer sky. The restaurant, which boasts an award winning wine selection offers indoor and outdoor seating making it the perfect spot to dine at, rain or shine, on the East End.