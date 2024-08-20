Young Players to Present MATILDA at the Royal Theatre in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Historic Royal Theatre will bring Roald Dahl'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL to the stage in 2024, sponsored by Everett Buick GMC, and performed by the Young Players.

Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning MATILDA THE MUSICAL is the captivating masterpiece that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination, and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. With a book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, MATILDA has won 47 international awards.

Dates and Times

Performances run Thursday, Sept. 5 – Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024.

All Thursday and Saturday performances (Sept. 5,7, 12, 14) will begin at 7:00pm. Please note there are NO FRIDAY performances for this production. Sunday matinees (Sept. 8 and Sept. 15) will begin at 2:00pm.

Ticket Information

This show is designated as assigned seating. Please check your seating assignment BEFORE completing your purchase. For handicapped or special needs seating, please call 501.315.5483. Ticket prices are $20 General; $15 Seniors 60+, members of the military, and college students with valid ID; $10 Grade 12 and below.

Tickets may be purchased at https://theroyalplayers.ticketleap.com.

The box office will open at 6:00pm on performance dates and the house will open approximately 15 - 20 minutes prior to curtain. Box Office opens at 1:00pm on matinee days.

We highly recommend that tickets be purchased in advance, as we cannot guarantee availability at the door.

About the Show

Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence, and psychokinetic powers. She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her teacher, Miss Honey. During her first term at school, the two forge a bond as Miss Honey begins to recognize and appreciate Matilda's extraordinary personality. Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing, however. The school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves to punish those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts and could be the school pupils' saving grace!

Packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, MATILDA will thrill and delight audiences with the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.

Matilda was first commissioned and produced by the Royal Shakespeare Company and premiered at The Courtyard Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon, England on 9 November 2010. It transferred to the Cambridge Theatre in the West End of London on 25 October 2011 and received its US premiere at the Shubert Theatre, Broadway, USA on 4 March 2013.

Comments